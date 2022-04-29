Mobilum Technologies Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, and the first solution provider of Fiat-to-Dex Tokens rails, is pleased to announce the appointment of payments industry veteran, Steven LaBella, as Chief Executive Officer. Wojciech Kaszycki will step down as CEO and President of Mobilum Technologies but remain with Mobilum as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. LaBella is a three-time Fintech Founder and CEO, growing companies from founding to $100M in ARR in less than 5 years. With over 20 years of leading industry expertise in domestic and international payments, mobile remittance and mobile wallet experience, Mr. LaBella is a builder of world-class technology and product development teams, both start-up and scaled growth companies. He also brings his experience in both B2B and Direct to Consumer digital businesses across multiple countries and products. Lastly, Mr. LaBella offers proven fundraising and networking skills, providing fruitful partnerships with hundreds of clients and ultimately delivering multimillion-dollar results to the bottom line.

Wojciech Kaszycki, Mobilum Chairman commented, "Mr. LaBella provides the experience and skillset to take Mobilum to the next level of its growth trajectory. We are excited to have an individual with his track record join Mobilum's team and we are eager to build value for our shareholders."

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

