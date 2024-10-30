MobilityData strengthens Montréal's sustainable mobility ecosystem

THE INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION CONSOLIDATES ITS ACTIVITIES IN MONTRÉAL WITH THE SUPPORT OF ALL THREE LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT THROUGH MONTRÉAL INTERNATIONAL

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - MobilityData, the international organization that supports global mobility with data specifications and tools, announces the creation of its Global Community Engagement Unit in Montréal. The mandate of this team of experts is to strengthen ties with the various global stakeholders to create or enhance the quality of data in public transportation.

This project is being carried out with the financial support of the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec and the City of Montréal. The funding is administered by Montréal International.

"When it comes to mobility and sustainable transportation, Greater Montréal stands out on the global scale. It is the ideal place to rally our members and advance sustainable mobility using standardized data," said Elisabeth Poirier-Defoy, Deputy Executive Director, MobilityData.

Established in 2019, MobilityData manages standardized mobility data formats such as General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS). This data is used by transit agencies and trip planning applications to feed their user-dedicated applications with practical information such as schedules, routes, fares, etc. GTFS was initially developed in 2005 by TriMet, the Portland, Oregon transportation agency, in collaboration with Google.

MobilityData was later created to enable this data to be shared beyond Google applications and maintain community engagement in its development. The Société de transport de Montréal, the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain and EXO are among the organization's 125+ members and partners around the world. The organization is headquartered in Montréal with 25 employees.

The new Global Community Engagement Unit will draw on the knowledge of experts in mobility and open data to deepen understanding of the issues affecting different markets around the world. The team will also seek to develop communications channels and events to enhance international cooperation and accelerate the adoption of GTFS and other important standards, an indispensable asset to increase mass transit adoption.

This expansion project was announced during the 2nd edition of the International Mobility Data Summit, where some 185 mobility experts from 100 organizations across North America, South America, Europe and Asia gathered for two days to explore the transformative role of data in the future of mobility.

Please visit MobilityData.org/news for the full press release, including quotes from government delegates.

SOURCE MobilityData

Shea Angus, [email protected]