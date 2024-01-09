Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium, a Foxconn initiative, Selects BlackBerry IVY to Power its Next-Generation Electric Production Vehicles

BlackBerry IVY to serve as the middleware software platform powering the alliance's EV connected services

WATERLOO, ON and TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium, a Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) initiative, today announced that it has selected BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and the BlackBerry IVY® platform to power its next generation Project X, and future passenger and commercial vehicle reference platforms. This collaboration builds on the earlier partnership established between MIH and BlackBerry in July 2023.

Deploying IVY™ in its vehicle digital cockpit will help MIH's vehicles with a rich suite of applications for real time monitoring of the vehicle's health and performance. This will offer fleet operators and drivers intuitive insights for effectively managing operations, improving driver safety, lowering business risk and optimizing asset utilization.

"We are extremely excited by this collaboration with BlackBerry IVY as it will provide our electric vehicle platform with scale and the ability to accelerate development and innovation for EV and mobility marketplaces. IVY gives us the middleware foundation to realize our vision of an open ecosystem where we can continuously provide new experiences and services over the lifecycle of the vehicle. IVY allows us to offer 'out of the box' fleet management capabilities in our vehicles, powered by AI-generated fleet insights. These solutions extend well beyond traditional telematics data, eliminate the need for unreliable and costly companion devices and increase vehicles' operational efficiency in a very cost-effective manner," said Jack Cheng, CEO at MIH.

Vito Giallorenzo, SVP and General Manager, BlackBerry IVY, commented, "We are very pleased that MIH has selected BlackBerry IVY platform to power its electric vehicle platform. This announcement is the continuation of a valued collaboration with MIH that started with our core QNX solution for their foundational software and is now extending to leveraging IVY to enable their connected services ecosystem. We look forward to working with the MIH consortium and ecosystem to add rich services to the MIH platform and the broader EV and mobility marketplace."

The MIH platform, powered by BlackBerry IVY, will be demonstrated at the MIH (LVCC West, #7216) and BlackBerry (LVCC West, #4224) booths at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). On display, visitors will see:

Vehicle Health Monitoring : Helps ensure each vehicle operates at its best condition, with diagnostics that predict, detect, and notify any maintenance needs.

: Helps ensure each vehicle operates at its best condition, with diagnostics that predict, detect, and notify any maintenance needs. Range / SOC (State of Charge)/SOH (State of Health) Estimation : Helps provide drivers and fleet operators with accurate battery and range information, enabling better routing optimization, energy management, and longer vehicle life.

: Helps provide drivers and fleet operators with accurate battery and range information, enabling better routing optimization, energy management, and longer vehicle life. Driver Scoring : Evaluates driving behaviors and patterns to encourage safer driving habits and reduce the fleet operator's risk and costs.

: Evaluates driving behaviors and patterns to encourage safer driving habits and reduce the fleet operator's risk and costs. Vehicle Security Analysis: Utilizes advanced cybersecurity measures to assess vehicle cybersecurity strength, protect against threats, and ensure the integrity of vehicle operations.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About MIH Consortium

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), a global leader in smart manufacturing, introduced MIH, its software and hardware open platform for EVs, in 2020 and initiated the formation of the MIH Consortium in 2021. Foxconn aims to position MIH as the "Android system of the EV industry." Foxconn is inviting automakers, manufacturers, and supply chain partners to join the MIH to collaborate. MIH's mission is to lower barriers to entry into the EV industry, accelerate innovation, and shorten development cycles by realizing key technologies and developing reference designs and standards. Currently, the MIH has more than 2,700 members.

For More: https://www.mih-ev.org/

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

MIH Media Relations

Iris Chan, PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited