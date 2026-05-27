MOBILion Systems to Showcase SLIM as a Portfolio-Defining Platform Technology Powering the Next Decade of Mass Spectrometry Innovation

CHADDS FORD, Pa., May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- MOBILion Systems, Inc., a leader in separation science innovation, today announced plans to showcase the expanding impact of its proprietary SLIM™ technology across the full mass spectrometry landscape at the 74th Annual American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference in San Diego, CA from May 31st to June 4.

Through customer and partner presentations, scientific posters, and breakfast seminars, MOBILion will highlight how SLIM high-resolution ion mobility is enabling cleaner, faster, and more information-rich mass spectrometry data across applications spanning PFAS analysis, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical characterization, proteomics, lipidomics, metabolomics, food testing, and clinical and translational research.

Planned activities will continue to reinforce that SLIM is not limited to a single instrument configuration or application niche. When integrated upstream of mass spectrometry, SLIM has the potential to improve performance across all detector classes, including nominal-mass quadrupole systems, high-resolution QTOF platforms, and next-generation proteomics systems. This positions SLIM as a unique and highly differentiated platform asset for mass spectrometry vendors seeking to advance their portfolios toward the next decade or more of best-in-class analytical performance.

"MOBILion's mission has always been to reveal what conventional LCMS workflows leave unseen," said Melissa Sherman, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of MOBILion Systems. "With MOBIE, customers are already demonstrating the value of high-resolution ion mobility in demanding real-world applications. With the PAMAF™ configuration and our proteomics work, we are showing that SLIM can go further, changing the way ions are separated, selected, fragmented, and converted into actionable biological insights. As legacy architectures approach practical performance limits, SLIM offers a route to redefine an entire mass spectrometry portfolio from low to high resolution systems, rather than a single workflow or product line."

MOBILion's SLIM-enabled platform strategy spans three high-value mass spectrometry opportunities: a QTOF configuration optimized for proteomics powered by PAMAF that improves ion utilization to deliver deeper proteome and PTM coverage with greater sensitivity, speed, and accuracy; a QTOF integration for non-proteomics workflows that reduces interferences and improves data quality leading to faster and higher value insights; and a new SLIM-enabled QQQ mode of operation PAMAT (Parallel Accumulation Mobility Aligned Targeting), designed to deliver industry-leading sensitivity and robustness capable of redefining targeted workflow performance with increased throughput, quantitative accuracy and precision.

MOBILion's current and emerging platforms reflect a unified strategy: use SLIM high-resolution ion mobility to improve how ions are separated, transmitted, fragmented, and interpreted across mass spectrometry to enhance instrument performance, followed by leveraging the cleaner, richer data generated to strengthen downstream artificial intelligence workflows. As laboratories increasingly seek to accelerate and automate data analysis and extract more insights from complex datasets, the unique ability of SLIM-enabled instruments to generate cleaner data becomes a strategic advantage.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems is redefining separation science with its proprietary SLIM technology, enabling faster, cleaner, and more confident characterization of complex molecules. When integrated with mass spectrometry, SLIM enables high-resolution, rapid, and reproducible analyses that help researchers more accurately characterize complex samples across proteomics, drug development, biomarker discovery, diagnostics, food safety, environmental testing, metabolomics, lipidomics, and other high-value analytical markets. Headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, MOBILion is advancing molecular characterization in the Philadelphia region's biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor.

Media contact

Hannah Steele

The Scott Partnership

[email protected]

+44 1477 539 539

SOURCE MOBILion Systems