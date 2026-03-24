Mobile Money accounted for $2 trillion in transactions in 2025, doubling since 2021 as active accounts continue to grow

Monthly active mobile money accounts saw their highest growth since 2021.

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- More than $2 trillion flowed through mobile money wallets globally in 2025, found the State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2026, prepared by the GSMA Mobile Money programme. This is an important threshold and exemplifies the exponential growth in transaction values the industry has experienced in recent years. It took 20 years to pass $1 trillion in annual transaction values, but just four years for this figure to double.

From its inception, only 25 years ago, mobile money has now become a mainstream financial service for underserved populations around the world, empowering those without access to traditional banking services and contributing to economic growth in countries where mobile money is present. The report also found that mobile money reached 2.3 billion registered accounts in 2025, growing by 268 million.

Vivek Badrinath, GSMA Director General, comments: "Mobile money has become one of the world's most impactful financial services. What began as a simple way to move money has evolved into a global financial ecosystem, reshaping how hundreds of millions of people manage their financial lives. The market is reaching new heights and greater maturity. Adoption and regular use are surging, and value is scaling even faster than volume, with more than $2 trillion flowing through mobile money in 2025 – doubling from the first trillion in just four years.

"Looking ahead, the industry's growing scale and sophistication will bring new opportunities, and new responsibilities. By prioritising interoperability and crossborder harmonisation; engaging in digital public infrastructure; strengthening consumer protection and fraud controls; and accelerating women's inclusion and financial health outcomes, we can ensure mobile money continues to provide safe, inclusive and sustainable digital financial services."

Read the full press release here.

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SOURCE GSMA

PR Director, Michael Witts, [email protected]