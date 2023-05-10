MOBIA Honored to be Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for a Third Year in 2023

MOBIA Recognized as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2023, a Testament to its Commitment to Excellence & Innovation.

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc. was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its sustained growth, and its culture of innovation by receiving the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies award for a third year.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation governance, and financial performance.

Since the company was established in 1985, MOBIA has been guided by a mission to connect people, communities, and businesses through technology. Committed to excellence through innovation, the company grew from a telecommunications equipment provider to a best-in-class IT services provider. Partnering with countless clients to support them in navigating complex digital transformations, MOBIA has helped these companies grow and thrive in today's rapidly changing business landscape. "We are humbled to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies again," said Mike Reeves, President, MOBIA Technology Innovations. MOBIA is very focused on our customers, people, and culture. This award speaks to the excellence of our talented team and the commitment each member brings to supporting our customers' missions through innovation."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Driven by its culture of innovation, MOBIA has embraced new opportunities to grow and expand its capabilities over the past year. Bringing together industry leading partners to design, build, and operate solutions, the company now serves Communication Service Providers, Enterprises, higher education institutions, and regional governments. In Canada, MOBIA saw an opportunity to collaborate and co-create transformative solutions in healthcare with digital tools that improve patient care and empower clinicians. This initiative quickly evolved into a growing spin-off company, called MOBIA Health Innovations.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

ABOUT CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in digital transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies. To learn more, visit Mobia.io

For further information: about MOBIA, contact Nicole Murphy at [email protected]