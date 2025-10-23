MKB Invests in IEC Holden to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities Across North America

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - MKB Equity Partners Inc. ("MKB") has led a growth investment in IEC Holden Inc. ("IEC"), a Canadian manufacturer of precision electric motors and components for electrified transportation and renewable energy infrastructure.

IEC Holden brings design-for-manufacturing and production capabilities for equipment including electric motors, generators, stators, rotors, coils, and gearboxes for rail electrification, wind energy systems, and industrial automation. With facilities in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, the company provides scalable production capacity and program management tailored to the needs of global OEMs and their suppliers. Its technology-agnostic approach and disciplined operations have positioned IEC as a best-in-class engineering and manufacturing partner in sectors undergoing structural transformation.

The investment will propel IEC as it meets rising demand for electrified systems and clean energy infrastructure, while reinforcing supply chain resilience across North America.

"Electrified transportation and renewable energy systems are reshaping industrial supply chains, creating demand for scalable, high-integrity manufacturing. Consistent with our focus on resilient platforms that enable the energy transition, we're pleased to partner with IEC Holden, a company with a longstanding track record in precision manufacturing and cross-border execution. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting industrial businesses that combine operational depth with sector relevance and a clear trajectory for growth." – Jesse Teichman, Partner at MKB

"We are excited to welcome MKB as a strategic financial partner in this next phase of our growth across North America. MKB's partnership strengthens our foundation of trust and shared purpose, expanding what's possible in bespoke electric motor manufacturing. This investment will help us increase capacity for customers who are redefining electrification in high-growth segments including green energy, e-mobility and rail. We share with MKB the continued pursuit of excellence as catalysts in creating more sustainable operations and outcomes." – Rob Briscoe, President & CEO of IEC Holden Inc.

IEC Holden is known for its commitment to quality, speed, and flexibility, delivering mission-critical components on time and on budget while safeguarding intellectual property and reducing supply chain risk.

About MKB

MKB is a North American private investment firm advancing the Energy Transition by supporting growth-stage companies within energy, mobility, built environment, and related industrial sectors. The firm focuses on scalable, high-impact themes at the core of the transition, partnering with those that demonstrate strong fundamentals and a clear path to scale. MKB's experienced team brings deep sector expertise and a disciplined investment approach to support companies driving the decarbonization of the global economy. To learn more about MKB, visit www.mkbandco.com.

About IEC Holden

IEC Holden (iecholden.com) is a privately-held contract manufacturer of electric motors and alternators for industrial, rail, e-mobility, and power generation. It serves major OEMs and motor manufacturers with electrical rotating equipment and components, including stators and rotors. With operations in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, IEC Holden is a North American leader in world-class manufacturing across diverse industries.

