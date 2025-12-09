Mithaq Announces Termination of Cooperation Agreement with Aimia

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Mithaq Capital SPC ("Mithaq"), the largest shareholder of Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia"), today announced that Mithaq and Aimia have agreed to terminate the cooperation agreement dated October 30, 2024 (the "Cooperation Agreement"). As a result of such termination, Mithaq will no longer have certain nomination, pre-emptive and registration rights or be subject to the standstill and voting provisions of the Cooperation Agreement.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), which requires a report to be filed under Aimia's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.com ) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. Aimia's head office address is 1 University Avenue, 3rd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2P1.

Mithaq has filed on SEDAR+ an amended early warning report in compliance with NI 62-103 to disclose changes in certain material facts relating to its ownership of securities of Aimia as a result of the Cooperation Agreement.

Mithaq holds its Aimia shares for investment purposes. Mithaq will continue to review the performance and prospects for this investment and investment alternatives. As part of the ongoing review of its investment in Aimia, Mithaq may continue to explore from time to time a variety of alternatives it deems appropriate, in each case to the extent permitted under applicable law, including (i) increasing or decreasing its position in Aimia through, among other things, the acquisition or disposition of securities of Aimia through the open market or in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, (ii) entering into transactions that increase or hedge its economic exposure to such securities without affecting its beneficial ownership of such securities and/or (iii) continuing to hold its current position. Mithaq may also explore from time to time other alternatives with respect to its investment in Aimia, in each case to the extent permitted under applicable law, including, but not limited to, developing plans or intentions or taking actions itself or with joint actors which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Mithaq's early warning report filed on SEDAR+. Mithaq may also engage with management and/or the board of Aimia from time to time concerning the foregoing and its business, management, operations, capitalization, financial condition, governance, strategy and future plans. Although the foregoing reflects activities presently contemplated by Mithaq with respect to its investment in Aimia, the foregoing is subject to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the price of Aimia's securities, Aimia's business and financial condition and prospects, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the availability of funds, the evaluation of other investment opportunities available to Mithaq, and is subject to change at any time, and there can be no assurance that Mithaq will take any of the actions referred to above.

For further information, including a copy of the corresponding report filed with Canadian securities regulators, please visit www.sedarplus.com or contact Mithaq Capital SPC, Saudi Arabia, P.O. Box 86611, Riyadh 11632, Attention: Turki Saleh AlRajhi ( [email protected] ).

ABOUT MITHAQ

Mithaq is the largest shareholder of Aimia, holding 26,893,588 common shares, representing approximately 29.63% of the issued and outstanding common shares based on 90,771,685 Common Shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025, as reported in Aimia's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Mithaq is an affiliate of Mithaq Holding Company, a family office based in Saudi Arabia with investments in public equities, real estate, private equity and income-producing assets in local and international markets. Mithaq is a segregated portfolio company existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands.

