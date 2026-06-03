Mitel Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Mission-Critical Communications

The company is recognized for its resilient mission-critical communications platform, customer-centric innovation, and ability to support sovereign-grade communications infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region.

SAN ANTONIO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Mitel has received the 2026 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the mission-critical communications industry for its outstanding achievements in operational resilience, strategic execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Mitel's consistent leadership in delivering secure, highly reliable solutions that address the evolving requirements of governments, public safety agencies, healthcare providers, utilities, and regulated enterprises across Asia-Pacific.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Mitel excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Mitel's position in the Asia-Pacific mission-critical communications market reflects a company whose platform, people, and commercial architecture were designed for the conditions the market is now beginning to recognize. As governments and enterprises accelerate investments in communications infrastructure where the stakes are measured in lives and sovereign security rather than commercial continuity, Mitel stands out as a trusted and proven partner," said Krishna Baidya, Sr. Industry Director, ICT APAC, at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on operational continuity, customer investment protection, and sovereign communications readiness, Mitel has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's sustained investment in secure communications infrastructure, edge-enabled architecture, and workflow automation has enabled it to scale effectively across mature and emerging Asia-Pacific markets.

Innovation is central to Mitel's approach. Its suite of mission-critical communications solutions addresses the full spectrum of enterprise and public safety communication needs, offering high availability, workflow automation, alarm management, dispatch orchestration, and cloud-linked operational intelligence. The MiVoice platform delivers carrier-class reliability with 99.999% uptime, while Mitel's broader communications ecosystem supports organizations requiring uninterrupted performance in high-stakes operating environments.

"APAC's critical infrastructure sectors have specific, non-negotiable standards for communication reliability. This Frost & Sullivan recognition affirms that Mitel's portfolio meets those standards -- consistently and at scale." said Narayanaswamy Gurusamy, Head of APAC at Mitel.

Mitel's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By combining direct managed services delivery for sovereign and security-sensitive accounts with a highly specialized partner ecosystem, the company continues to meet the operational and regulatory needs of its diverse customer base. Its regional specialist channel community provides expertise in emergency response infrastructure, CAD system integration, GIS connectivity, and compliance-driven deployments, enabling customers to deploy highly resilient communications systems tailored to local operational requirements.

Frost & Sullivan commends Mitel for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's continued focus on communications resilience, security assurance, and workflow-driven innovation is helping shape the future of the mission-critical communications industry while supporting organizations operating in environments where service continuity is non-negotiable.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer value, market positioning, and long-term growth. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and customer-centric excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan