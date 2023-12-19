Misteak brand Plant Based Vegan Steaks recalled due to undeclared egg Français

Product: Plant Based Vegan Steaks
Issue: Food - Allergen – Egg
Distribution:
British Columbia
Ontario
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories

