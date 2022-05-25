Mistango Completes Drilling on Omega Project, Assays Pending

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to update shareholders on its now complete drill program at its Omega Project. The drill program has completed 2988 metres of diamond drilling over 6 holes. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for assaying and the Company expects to receive the results in early June. Mistango cautions the timing of lab results has been unpredictable.

The Company is now planning its next drill program on its Kirland West Project, adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Description of the Phase 1 Drill Program

Phase 1 drill holes were planned on the block of properties that hosts the resource at the Omega Mine. Three holes are designed to test for lateral and down-plunge continuity and potential expansion of the resource. Other holes are intended to explore for gold mineralization that could be associated with structures having affected a strong linear magnetic anomaly located a few hundred meters to the north of the resource.

Omega Phase 1 Drilling Program

QP Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Beebe P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Kirkland Lake West and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Mistango is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol MIS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Mistango's Kirkland West and Omega projects (the "Projects") in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com.

