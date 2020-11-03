Mistango Begins 10,000-metre Drill Program at Kirkland West

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 10,000-metres diamond drilling campaign on its 100%-owned Kirkland West Project, in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The Kirkland West Project is located about 4,000 metres west of Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL:TSX) Macassa Mine within a geological and structural context that strongly resembles the Kirkland Lake gold mining camp.

Map of Mistango's Kirkland West Project: Click here

A total of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling has been planned to explore multiple target areas that have been identified by Mistango. An Ontario-based diamond drill contractor has been engaged and the first drill holes will be located in the vicinity of the Baldwin Mine, where historical production resulted on gold grades of about 15 g/t. Full details of the drill program can be found in Mistango's October 16th news release as well as the Webinar linked below:

Webinar on Mistango's Drill Targeting on its Kirkland West Project: Click Here

About the Kirkland West Project

The Kirkland West Project is adjacent to Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL:TSX) Macassa Mine and includes two main zones, the Baldwin Zone and the Eby Zone that are distinguished by different geological settings. The Baldwin Zone includes land holdings in western Teck township as well as in Grenfell and Eby townships. The Baldwin Zone shares a similar geological context with the Kirkland Lake mining camp. The Eby Zone is 3KM to the southwest within Eby township and is likely to feature a somewhat different although a highly prospective geological setting.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Keith Benn, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Mistango, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Eby-Baldwin and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.

