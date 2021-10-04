Mistango Announces 5,000 Metre Phase 2 Drill Program at the Kirkland West Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased announce the start of a Phase 2 drilling program at its 100%-owned Kirkland West Gold Project, adjacent to Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company has engaged a drilling contractor and the drilling program is planned to begin on or around the second week of October, 2021.

The Phase 2 program in the Baldwin Zone will include 5,000 metres of drilling and is designed to test exploration targets hosted by geological and structural environments that are determined to be highly prospective based on comparison with gold deposits in the adjacent Kirkland Lake mining camp such as the Macassa mine that is located a few thousand metres to the East of the Baldwin Zone. New interpretations of geological and structural environments and exploration drill targeting in the Baldwin Zone are informed by the results of new 3-D inversion models of aeromagnetic and gravity data that are constrained by available geological data (see News Release dated August 31, 2021). Mistango is confident that the application of constrained modeling of geophysical data is the best approach to exploration drill targeting at the scale of the project area and will allow the Company's exploration program to advance most efficiently towards discovery at the Kirkland West Gold project.

Further Technical Detail

Additional information on the Kirkland West Gold Project can be found here. Phase 1 exploration drilling was focused on the Baldwin Zone where 7,014 metres, representing 18 drill holes, had been completed prior drilling being paused on April 30, 2021 due to difficult ground conditions in the locally rugged terrain arising from an early and rapid spring thaw (News Release dated May 4, 2021).

Mistango's drilling programs in the Baldwin Zone are aimed at discovering mineralization hosted by structural domains that would be similar to, or extensions of mineralized structures within the Kirkland Lake gold mining camp. The Company believes these might include extensions of known structures at the Macassa mine.

About the Kirkland West Project

The Kirkland West Project is adjacent to Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL:TSX) Macassa Mine and includes two main zones, the Baldwin Zone and the Eby Zone that are distinguished by different geological settings. The Baldwin Zone includes land holdings in the western Teck, Grenfell and Eby townships and share a similar geological setting with the Kirkland Lake mining camp. The Eby Zone is 3 km to the southwest within Eby township and features a geological environment that is somewhat distinct from the Baldwin Zone and that is considered to be highly prospective.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Keith Benn, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Mistango, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Kirkland Lake West and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.

www.Mistango.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Mistango River Resources Inc.

For further information: To Speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Director, Phone: 416.644.1567, Email: [email protected]

