Mission Telecom Partners with Computers 4 People to Launch Low-Cost 5G Hotspot & Fast, Reliable Broadband Nationwide for Low-Income Households

This partnership eliminates a major barrier to affordable broadband for low-income households by cutting hardware costs nearly 70%.

BOULDER, Colo., June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mission Telecom , a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to expanding digital equity, today announced that they are a selected service provider of Computers 4 People (C4P)'s recently launched $149 Shield 5G Home Hotspot .

C4P collaborated with Mission Telecom to unveil their new hotspot at the recent Net Inclusion Conference , announcing it is one of the nation's most affordable 5G routers available, supported by low-cost nationwide broadband service provided by Mission Telecom. This innovative collaboration helps to bridge the digital divide by slashing typical hardware costs by nearly 70% and providing reliable broadband internet to qualifying low-income households for just $14.89 a month.

Over half of low-wealth households struggle to afford internet access, and 22 million Americans lack broadband access at home. While the cost of broadband is a barrier, the high price of hardware, especially routers, remains an overlooked barrier to addressing the digital divide. The Shield 5G Home Hotspot addresses this by offering a reliable, portable solution that supports both 5G and 4G networks and works with most SIM cards at a fraction of the typical cost for similar hardware.

"Our mission is to make best-in-class internet accessible and affordable to those who need it most," said Mark Colwell , Director of Broadband Operations at Mission Telecom. "In partnership with Computers 4 People, we're removing a major barrier to getting more people connected and providing more opportunities for their lives. This reliable, low-cost solution will help families nationwide access the tools they need to thrive, without being shut out by the high costs of service or hardware."

"Internet isn't easy. It's not accessible. It's not affordable. We're changing that, and learning directly from the communities we serve to make it even better," said Dylan Zajac , Founder and Executive Director of Computers 4 People. "Teaming up with Mission Telecom gives us the chance to get creative and think big. This is just the beginning, and we're thrilled to launch Shield Internet alongside our ongoing work providing computers and the skills people need to thrive in today's digital world."

After piloting the service earlier this year in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, the partnership is scaling nationwide to bring fast, reliable, and unlimited internet to households that receive SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, free school lunch, or earn up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

Mission Telecom offers unlimited internet service to organizations like C4P, schools, libraries, and other non-profits on one of the biggest 5G networks in the country without hidden fees, credit checks, or price hikes. C4P developed the Shield 5G Home Hotspot, which is portable and fully unlocked, in partnership with Mission Telecom to expand digital equity throughout the country. The Shield 5G Home Hotspot is now available for pre-order and will be offered in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

To learn more about Mission Telecom, please visit https://missiontelecom.org/

To learn more about Computers 4 People, please visit: https://www.computers4people.org/

About Mission Telecom

Mission Telecom is a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to expanding digital equity and driving systemic change. We are closing the digital divide with best-in-class, affordable wireless broadband services and equipping schools, libraries, and nonprofits with the connectivity and resources to power access and opportunity at every level.

Our bold philanthropic program funds grassroots organizations that advance multiracial democracy, movement infrastructure, and telecom justice, creating lasting impact in their communities.

About Computers 4 People

Computers 4 People is a nonprofit organization committed to unlocking access to the digital world by repurposing e-waste into educational tools for under-resourced communities in MA, NJ, and NYC.

Media Contact: [email protected]

