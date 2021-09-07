Mission Ready Solutions Announces Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) Award for Support of Afghan Refugees and Extension of Cold Weather BPA

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, proudly announces that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc., ("Unifire") the Company has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (the "BPA") by the United States Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textile Supply Chain (the "DLA") as part of the agency's response to support Afghan refugees.

Along with one other awardee, the Company will provide the DLA with commercial commodities used for housing, including blankets, pillows, sheets, and sets of those items for an initial total of 6 Contract Line Item Numbers (each one, a "CLIN") with a maximum quantity of 99,999 for each CLIN, with the potential for additional CLIN to be added in the future. The BPA is for a duration of 1 year, renewable yearly within 30 days of the expiry.

The Company will facilitate the fulfillment of delivery orders primarily through its established network of Berry-compliant (Made in America) product manufacturers and vendor partners.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that the DLA has awarded, to Unifire, a 3-year extension to a previously-awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement for the procurement and supply of cold weather equipment (the "Cold Weather BPA") Initially awarded to Unifire in 2019, the 2-year, USD $4,601,364 Cold Weather BPA has now been extended through April 17, 2024.

"Following the successful delivery of all PPE orders in support of the DLA's response to COVID-19, the Afghan Support BPA further validates our contracting infrastructure and demonstrates Unifire capabilities as a provider of government solutions, including disaster response," said Skip Church, President of Unifire. "We are actively working on supplementing the items under both BPA's and maximizing our potential to earn new revenues."

"Unifire's proven history of quality items delivery, extensive product inventory, and capacity at rapidly sourcing needed items with our robust vendor relations continue to make us stand out amongst our peers in the government contracting process," said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. "The two currently active BPA's showcase the Company's ability to quickly react to meet time-sensitive government procurements requirements, and we are grateful for the DLA's continued confidence in our ability to provide them with the products they need, when they need them." Mr. Marshall continues "Given DLA's evolving requirements in support of the Afghan Refugees – and the nature of Blanket Purchase Agreements generally – minimum, estimated and maximum dollars values are not provided to the awardee(s) within the BPA. As such, we are unable to provide an accurate estimate as to the frequency, volume or value of delivery orders we may receive on the BPA during the 1 year term or any extension thereof."

About Blanket Purchase Agreements

A blanket purchase agreement (BPA) is an acquisition method that allows government and agencies to fill anticipated repetitive needs for various supplies or services through a virtual line of credit with a trusted supplier. The key difference between BPA and GSA Schedules lies in the ability for the agencies to buy a variety of supplies or services that would typically require the agency to purchase through multiple GSA schedules or contracts. BPAs are negotiated on an individual agency level, and generally, only a small number of agency offices can place orders on them. Sales conditions are agreed upon ahead of BPA awards and include details of supplies or services needed and the price for each of them. As a comparison, GSA Schedules are negotiated directly and only with GSA and, once awarded, allows any federal agencies to purchase directly from them. BPA orders also often have an acquisition threshold where GSA Schedules do not.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA").

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million military, fire and first-responder products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

