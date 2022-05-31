Mission Ready Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

CEO to Host Live Event with Q&A on Thursday, June 2, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF) (FSE: 2R4), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, recently released its first quarter 2022 ("Q1 2022") financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The following are highlights for Q1 2022 (all dollar figures are quoted in Canadian currency unless otherwise specified):

Gross revenues of $1.07 million

Gross margin of 49% for the period

68% decrease in liabilities from the same period in 2021

Net income of $0.28 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.95 million

$2.59 million working capital (a decrease mainly due to cash payments related to the debt settlement agreement with Product Sources Group, LLC and JD. United Manufacturing Co. Ltd)

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready Solutions provides comprehensive government contracting solutions with extensive experience in delivering quality, reliable, mission-critical products and services for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies.

Through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration, Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc., leverages its robust vendor network, time-proven industry relationships, proprietary technology infrastructure, and industry-leading manufacturing and distribution capabilities to efficiently source and deliver more than 1.5 million products.

For further information on Mission Ready Solutions Inc., please visit MRSCorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

