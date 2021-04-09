Mission Peak Capital Acquires Stake in Mount Street US

Investment firm intends to accelerate US primary and special servicing business

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mission Peak Capital (MPC), a US-based real estate investment company founded on the concept of smart growth through real estate cycles, announces today a significant financial investment in the US operations of global servicing company, Mount Street Group. Mount Street is the largest third-party loan servicer in Europe, where it oversees over $95B of credit services, and seeks to grow its US presence while providing more customized, bespoke servicing by leveraging Mission Peak Capital's deep understanding of commercial real estate cycles. Together, the companies are positioned to lead the industry in high-touch servicing combined with the most holistic perspective of a commercial real estate investment's lifecycle.

"Our investment in Mount Street is a direct result of our recognition that commercial real estate is evolving and continues to be deeply impacted by changing global trends," stated Wit Solberg, Principal and Founder of Mission Peak Capital. "Investors are seeking yield and purchasing increasingly complicated investment vehicles further up the credit curve which will require an experienced servicing partner. This partnership will not only benefit investors with more customized solutions--lenders and borrowers will all gain advantage from a servicing provider that truly understands real estate from an asset level to ensure success."

"This joint venture will enable our global clients to have further reach in US capital markets," noted Ravi Joseph, Founder, Managing Partner and CEO of Mount Street. "We see this is an advantageous partnership that will position our international brand as a truly differentiated, bespoke solution with an all-encompassing offering unmatched by other competitors. Too often, firms are hired to service loans without direct knowledge of the actual product: the property itself. The MPC/Mount Street joint venture has 'on-the-ground,' first-hand expertise with global real estate assets and operations to deliver the utmost value to clients."

MPC is intrinsically involved in every aspect of CRE including loan origination, bond servicing, B-piece bond investing, equity ownership and property management. MPC's portfolio of investments and expertise creates a differentiated CRE servicing platform, one known for matching opportunities that align with the current real estate market cycle. Mount Street launched US operations in 2017 and currently oversees $12B in assets under management (AUM).

This partnership will expand beyond its Atlanta and New York offices and add up to 20 new, seasoned servicing and asset management professionals in Atlanta and its new office in Kansas City.

About Mission Peak Capital

Mission Peak Capital (MPC) is a real estate investment company founded on the concept of smart growth through real estate cycles. Founded in 2008, the company is forward-thinking and ever-evolving, having grown from its roots in CMBS bond advisory to a fully integrated commercial real estate (CRE) platform encompassing debt, equity, servicing and property management. At MPC, a customized approach to commercial real estate enhances a dynamic portfolio of real estate investments.

About Mount Street Group

Mount Street is an independent business that has grown rapidly since being founded in 2013 and now has a global footprint that offers unparalleled service to its clients. Globally, Mount Street oversees $95B of credit products with a team of more than 150 professionals in 10 offices. Having launched US operations in 2017, Mount Street US currently oversees $12B in assets under management (AUM). As the largest third-party CRE servicer in Europe and a global leader across the credit asset-backed and structured finance markets in Europe, Australia and the United States, Mount Street was awarded CRE Servicer of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 by the readers of Real Estate Capital and is the European market leader in CMBS servicing. Mount Street provides services across the front, middle and back-office to our clients throughout the loan lifecycle, with market leading expertise, a trusted team of professionals and a proprietary technology system driving service excellence.

