Miss Vickie's® Issues Voluntary Recall in Alberta, Brandon - Manitoba and Moose Jaw - Saskatchewan on a Limited Number of Miss Vickie's® Potato Chip Products Previously Recalled in Eastern Canada

Miss Vickie’s Canada

Nov 23, 2020, 21:54 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 2, 2020, PepsiCo Foods Canada took the precautionary measure of issuing a voluntary recall in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada for a limited number of Miss Vickie's® potato chip products due to isolated reports of the presence of a small piece of glass found at the bottom of the bag. These recall actions are now complete, however one impacted product was inadvertently shipped to retail customers in Alberta, Brandon - Manitoba and Moose Jaw - Saskatchewan. No consumer complaints have been received from Alberta, Manitoba or Saskatchewan for the impacted product. The company is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to coordinate the recall.

The impacted product is a very small quantity (630 bags) of one SKU. It's important to note the "Guaranteed Fresh" dates and "Manufacturing Codes" as this is the only product included in this recall.

Brand

UPC

Size

Retailer

Location

Guaranteed Fresh Date
& Manufacturing Code

Miss
Vickie's
Original

MISS
VICKIE'S®
Recette
originale

60410046678

200g

Retail

Alberta,
Brandon -
Manitoba and
Moose Jaw -
Saskatchewan

JA 12 for
manufacturing codes:

408228931

508329031

508129031

508229031

JA 26 with
manufacturing code
608329131

 

These products were only sold in Alberta, Brandon - Manitoba and Moose Jaw - Saskatchewan and are the same products impacted in the previously announced (November 2) recall in Eastern Canada (Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada) which is now complete.  No other Miss Vickie's® products sold in Alberta, Brandon - Manitoba and Moose Jaw - Saskatchewan are included in this recall. No other Miss Vickie's® products are included in this recall.  No other "Guaranteed Fresh" dates or "Manufacturing Codes" for this specific Miss Vickie's® product is included in this recall. 

Consumers who have purchased the above product should not consume it and are urged to dispose of or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. They can also direct any questions to 1-866-264-2056 or find more information at www.missvickies.ca.

SOURCE Miss Vickie’s Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Sheri Morgan, PepsiCo Foods Canada, 416-312-3089, [email protected]; Consumer Contact: 1-866-264-2056

