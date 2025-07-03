Mishkeegogamang First Nation and First Mining Sign Long Term Relationship Agreement for the Development of the Springpole Gold Project

Agreement setting out the significant participation of Mishkeegogamang First Nation in the responsible development of the Springpole Gold Project in a way that seeks to minimize impacts on the environment and provides direct benefits to the community





Enhanced collaboration on aspects related to the environment, training, employment, business opportunities, and financial benefits





Agreement signed following a community-based consultation process





Commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship based on respect, inclusion, sustainability and responsibility

MISHKEEGOGAMANG FIRST NATION, ON, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mishkeegogamang First Nation ("Mishkeegogamang", or the "First Nation") and First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) are proud to announce that they have signed a Long Term Relationship Agreement (the "Agreement" or "LTRA") covering the Springpole Gold Project (the "Springpole Project", or the "Project"), located in northwestern Ontario. The Agreement sets out a collaborative approach for the development of one of Canada's largest gold resources, through construction, operations, and closure, in a manner that respects the environment and provides direct benefits to the First Nation.

Merle Loon, Chief of Mishkeegogamang First Nation, stated:

"This agreement is the result of a five-year process of technical review, traditional knowledge study and relationship building with First Mining. The agreement ensures that Mishkeegogamang's interests will be represented in the development and operation of the Springpole Project and will deliver long term value by creating concrete opportunities for our community and our members. Together with First Mining, we are shaping the direction of a modern and long-term collaboration that is in keeping with our values."

Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining, stated:

"I would like to thank the Mishkeegogamang community and their leadership for the many years of hard work that they have put into information sharing, understanding and helping us shape and improve the plans for Springpole. This modern agreement provides clear avenues for Mishkeegogamang's participation in the development and operation of the Project from an environmental, cultural, economic and business opportunities perspective. We thank the leadership of Mishkeegogmang for their openness, collaboration and trust and look forward to continuing to advance the Project as long-term partners."

Following a process agreement signed in 2021 between Mishkeegogamang and First Mining, the LTRA was negotiated along with a community-based consultation process to ensure that the interests and concerns of the First Nation were taken into account. The LTRA includes provisions for Mishkeegogamang to take part in the Project's environmental management and monitoring, the implementation of adaptive management and preferential training and employability measures, equity and participation in the economic upside of the Project, the promotion of business opportunities during the mine's construction and operations, as well as the recognition of Anishnaabe culture and the inclusion of cultural safety measures. The LTRA also sets out the sharing of financial benefits from the Springpole Project.

About Mishkeegogamang First Nation

The people of Mishkeegogamang Ojibway Nation live in northwestern Ontario, around the area where the Albany River meets Lake St. Joseph. Today, just over 900 people live on its two reserves, while about 500 live off the reserve, either on Crown Land or in other communities. The traditional territory of the Mishkeegogamang Ojibway extends to the north, south, east and west, beyond the boundaries of Reserves 63A and 63B. The traditional territory is made up of the communities of the Main Reserve, Bottle Hill, Poplar Heights, Sandy Road, Doghole Bay, Rat Rapids, Cedar Rapids, Ten Houses, Eric Lake, Ace Lake, Metcalfe, Pashkokogan, Mile 50, Fitchie Lake, Mile 42, Mile 29, Menako, and the shores of Lake St. Joseph.

Mishkeegogamang changed back to its real name from "Osnaburgh" on November 15, 1993 by Band Council Resolution.

The Sucker, Loon, Caribou, Sturgeon, and Bear clans are represented among Mishkeegogamang members.

About two-thirds of the people in Mishkeegogamang speak and understand Ojibwe. The language is written in syllabics, and today it is also written using the English alphabet.

Mishkeegogamang is a signatory to the James Bay Treaty No. 9.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Firefly Metals Ltd.) and the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.).

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

