Miravo Healthcare™ Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare ("Miravo" or "the Company") a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a final base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (the "Prospectus"). The Company has filed the Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility and to have the ability to offer the securities on an accelerated basis pursuant to the filing of prospectus supplements. There is no certainty any securities will be offered or sold under the final short form base shelf prospectus.

The Prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which time the Company may offer and issue, from time to time, common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants and subscription receipts, or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to C$40,000,000. Any issue of securities under the shelf prospectus will require the filing of a prospectus supplement that will include the specific terms of the securities being offered.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws.

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S., Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Stefan Eftychiou, 905 326 1888 ext 60, [email protected]

