Mirasol Resources Appoints Patrick Evans as Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") today announced that Mr. Norm Pitcher has left the Company and ceased to be a director of Mirasol. The Company's Chair, Patrick Evans, has been appointed interim CEO pending the appointment of a successor, a process that is well underway.

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company focused in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol has five partner-funded partner funded projects, two with Newcrest Mining Ltd (Chile), and one each with First Quantum Minerals (Chile), Mineria Activa (Chile) and Silver Sands Resources (Argentina). Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at two projects, Inca Gold (Chile) and Sacha Marcelina (Argentina).

