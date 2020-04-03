Mirasol Postpones AGSM

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announced that due to COVID-19 related health concerns regarding public gatherings, the annual and special general meeting scheduled to be held on April 23, 2020, has been postponed and rescheduled for July 8, 2020, at 10 am. Mirasol will continue to follow the guidance of B.C.'s public health officials and will ensure that best practices are followed at the rescheduled meeting.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits, operating via a hybrid joint venture and self-funded drilling business model. Strategic joint ventures with precious metal producers have enabled Mirasol to maintain a tight share structure while advancing its priority projects that are focused in high-potential regions in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age gold and silver district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

