Mira Expands At-Home, Lab-Grade Fertility Monitor to Canada Following Health Canada Approval

The innovative woman's health company that supports fertility transparency and tracking technology is now available across Canada with the goal to bridge the fertility healthcare gap

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mira, the at-home, clinically-validated* hormone tracker, today announced its market expansion to English Canada. The monitoring system is trusted by 300,000+ women worldwide with the mission to help users understand their unique hormone patterns. Mira's lab-grade, FDA–registered and licensed by Health Canada, testing device provides quantitative hormone readings across the menstrual cycle to reduce the gap of fertility transparency. Mira's expansion into the Canadian market comes alongside its Class II Medical Device Licence from Health Canada and the company's success and trust over the past nine years in hormone and fertility monitoring, with over 60,000 reported pregnancies using Mira and up to 99.5% accuracy in hormone detection. Mira handheld testing wands and signature Ultra4 Kit are available for purchase across Canadian provinces here, with the exception of Quebec.

Mira uses a repetition testing system to observe how hormone levels change over time rather than over a single testing period. Utilizing its digital platform, Mira organizes hormone readings into visual reports, cycle summaries, and test-based insights that can be reviewed over time or shared with healthcare providers, supporting users in fertility, menstruation changes, PMOS (previously known as PCOS), menopause, and more. Mira's handheld analyzer devices use fluorescent detection technology, a light-based method used in scientific and laboratory settings to detect biological signals and precise readings.

Chosen by thousands of healthcare professionals, Mira aims to revolutionize how women's health is supported and accessed. Canadian Doctor Gary S. Nakhuda, MD, FACOG OB/GYN, shares, "From my perspective as a reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist, Mira is a game-changing tool for patients and clinicians. With the convenience of home urine testing, the quantitative data of a laboratory blood test, and an informative and engaging app for hormone tracking--it seems to be the best of all worlds to improve the patient experience and optimize treatment outcomes. We are actively pursuing approaches to incorporate Mira into fertility treatments to reduce the burden of unnecessary blood tests and clinic visits."

Founder and CEO of Mira Sylvia Kang says, "Our goal at Mira has always been to provide personalized hormone data to empower women to advocate for informed clinical care and confidence on their personal health journeys. We are proud to support the evolution of women's healthcare in Canada and provide a more accessible tool to give women the answers they need about their hormones."

About Mira

Mira is an innovative women's health company providing the most advanced at-home hormone testing and tracking technology. By measuring exact numerical hormone concentrations, Mira empowers women with highly accurate, clinically-validated* data to navigate fertility, menopause, and overall hormonal health with confidence. Learn more at shop.miracare.com and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

*Disclaimer: Based on a blinded clinical study of 121 ovulatory cycles with 890 ultrasound scans. Findings should not be used for clinical decision-making.

SOURCE Quanovate Tech Inc, dba Mira

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