MiO Energy brand Energy Drink Mixes recalled due to potentially unsafe levels of caffeine
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jun 08, 2024, 08:16 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Energy Drink Mixes
Issue: Food - Chemical
Distribution: National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
