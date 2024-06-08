MiO Energy brand Energy Drink Mixes recalled due to potentially unsafe levels of caffeine

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jun 08, 2024, 08:16 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Energy Drink Mixes

Issue: Food - Chemical

Distribution: National

