MINTO METALS REPORTS NEW COPPER DRILL INTERSECTIONS FROM 2022 DRILLING.

Hole 21EXP016

Minto East 2 Extension: 1.34% Copper (Cu) over 25.97 metres including 2.72% Cu over 9.32 metres;

Hole 21EXP019

Minto North : 3.83% Cu over 2.05 metres and 0.79% Cu over 15.10 metres including 2.71% over 3.58 metres;

Hole 21SDME-005

Minto East 2 Inferred: 1.42% Cu over 15.99 metres;

David Benson, Vice-President Exploration commented, "We are encouraged by the positive results in this phase of our 2021-2022 drilling program. Part of the exploration mandate is to replace the mined resource base and these results from the step-out drilling at Minto East 2 and Cu Keel verify that the orebodies continue along strike and down-plunge. Additional step-out drilling following up on these strong results is planned for later in the year."

Chris Stewart, President & CEO added, " Minto Metals is entering a new and exciting phase of exploration. As we have previously discussed, there had been no exploration completed on the property since 2012, and we see great potential to expand our resource. These new drill results demonstrate that there is still a lot of potential to find new high grade lenses as well as extensions to known mining areas on this property near our existing infrastructure where over 500 million lbs of copper have been produced since mining started back in 2007. In H2/2022 we will also be drilling into some completely new, high potential targets in previously untested areas as we look to step out from our known resource."

Assay and Drillhole Analysis

Drilling was conducted under the conditions and authorizations of Quartz Mining Licence QML-0001 issued by the Department of Energy Mines and Resources, Yukon Government. The drilling in this release focused on extensions to the Minto East 2 and Cu Keel orebodies (Figure 2).

Results released today are from 8 drill holes totalling 3,867 metres (see Table 1 for drill hole information and Table 2 for Assay results). To date in 2022, Minto has drilled and completed 25 holes for 11,953 metres of the budgeted 30,000 metres. The remaining results will be released as they become available later in the year.

Drill holes 21EXP013-016 were drilled to test eastern and northern extensions of the Minto East 2 ore lenses. Holes 21EXP013-014 did not intersect any significant mineralization. Holes 21EXP015-016 intersected mineralization that is either the faulted (up) equivalent of the Minto 2 East 150 lens or is a separate lens altogether (Figure 3). Either way, the intersections represent an eastern extension of the Minto 2 orebodies, which remain open further to the east and at depth. Hole 21EXP015 returned 0.44% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 1.65 g/t Ag over 54.13 metres with two higher grade sub-zones of 0.81% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au and 2.50 g/t Ag over 5.61 metres; 1.70% Cu, 0.70 g/t Au and 9.45 g/t Ag over 2.00 metres. Hole 21EXP016 three mineralized lenses: 1) 0.36% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au and 1.09 g/t Ag over 31.59 metres; 2) 0.48% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au and 1.70 g/t Ag over 7.02 metres; and 3) 0.92% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au and 5.09 g/t Ag over 45.41 metres that included a 9.32 metre interval of 2.72% Cu, 1.25 g/t Au and 15.08 g/t Ag.

Drill holes 21EXP017-019 were drilled to test the northern extension of the Cu Keel orebodies (Figure 4). Hole 21EXP017 had to be abandoned due to mechanical failure of the drill string. 21EXP018 returned 0.44% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au and 1.43 g/t Ag over 21.89 metres. 21EXP019 returned three mineralized intervals: 1) 0.55% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 1.57 g/t Ag over 18.1 metres; 2) 3.83% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au and 8.78 g/t Ag over 2.05 metres; and 3) 0.79% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 3.44 g/t Ag over 15.10 metres that included a 3.58 metre interval of 2.71% Cu, 0.62 g/t Au and 12.61 g/t Ag.

Drill hole 21SDME-005 was drilled to upgrade confidence in the 150 Lens of the Minto East 2 inferred resource and returned 1.42% Cu, 0.74 g/t Au and 6.05 g/t Ag.

Note: Co-ordinate system: UTM WGS 84 Zone 8N

Notes:

True width is estimated to be 75 to 95% of drilled width.

Drill composites include dilution of up to 2 metres at grades less than 0.05% Cu.

Individual Au sample assays are capped at 10 g/t.

g/t = grams per tonne; NSV = no significant values

Outlook

The Company continues drilling on its 30,000-metre program in 2022. The current phase of drilling is focusing on the southern portions of the mining on numerous untested geophysical targets. Quantec Geoscience has been retained to conduct Borehole Pulse Time-domain EM surveys and a surface magnetotellurics survey starting in mid-summer. Satellite-based spectral imaging, utilizing the Worldview-3 Spectral Mapping satellite, over the Company's Yukon properties, is scheduled to commence in late May. Goldspot Discoveries Corp. has commenced work on compiling and re-processing the company's geoscientific database. Full details on the Company's exploration 2022 program can be found in a previous news release dated February 23, 2022 and can be viewed at: https://mintometals.com/blog/press-release/?release=122488 .

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by David Benson, P.Geo. Vice President of Exploration of Minto Metals and Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Benson has reviewed the sampling and QA/QC procedures and results thereof as verification of the sampling data disclosed above and approved the information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of duplicate, blank and certified reference materials (CRM), making up 17% of the sampling stream. Drill core samples were sawn in half, labelled, placed in sealed, securitized bags and shipped directly to Bureau Veritas preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon. All geochemical analyses were performed by Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, British Columbia. Individual samples are crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh. Copper and silver analysis were performed by aqua regia digestion with an ICP-ES finish. Gold was analyzed by igniting a 30 g sample followed by an aqua regia digestion with an AAS finish.

About Minto Metals Corp.

Minto owns and operates the producing Minto mine located in the Minto Copper Belt of the Yukon, Canada. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. Capstone Mining (previous owners) put the Minto mine into care & maintenance in 2018 and the mine operations were shut down. In mid-2019 Minto (formerly Minto Explorations Ltd.) purchased the Minto mine and restarted mine operations. The current Minto mine includes underground mining operations, a processing plant that produces a high-grade copper, gold and silver concentrate, and all supporting infrastructure associated with operating a remote mine located in the Yukon. The Minto mine property is located on the Selkirk First Nation's Territory, sitting about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing on the west side of the Yukon River. Minto Landing is located on the east side of the Yukon River approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, the capital city of the Yukon.

