Minto Group Releases 16th Annual Sustainability Report Demonstrating Leadership in Responsible Development

Report highlights environmental achievements and commitment to community-centred development across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Minto Group ("Minto"), one of Canada's leading fully integrated real estate companies, today released its 16th Annual Sustainability Report, reinforcing its position in environmental stewardship and responsible development practices.

"With 16 years of sustainability reporting, we know that environmental responsibility isn't just good for the planet—it's good for business and creates value for our customers," said Michael Waters, CEO of Minto Group. "Our integrated approach to sustainability has become a competitive advantage that drives innovation, reduces costs, and creates communities where people want to live."

Notable Achievements:

Leading with resilience: Implemented a robust AI policy, strengthened cybersecurity protocols, and updated and tested 59 business continuity plans across Canada.

Empowering our people: Achieved our highest-ever employee engagement score—ranking in the 70th percentile of Gallup's global benchmark—expanded parental leave top-up benefits and launched a mentorship program to foster leadership development.

Building a greener future: Reduced energy use by 22% and carbon emissions by 21% since 2019, diverted 79.7% of construction waste from landfills across purpose-built rental developments, and partnered with industry groups to advance sustainable practices.

"This report demonstrates our belief that sustainable development creates lasting value for all stakeholders," added Waters. "We're helping shape responsible development practices across Canada."

The 16th Annual Sustainability Report adheres to leading industry frameworks including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and incorporates third-party verification of environmental data. The report also outlines Minto's roadmap for continued leadership in sustainable development practices.

The complete 2024 Sustainability Report is available at www.minto.com/sustainability.

About Minto Group Minto is one of the premier real estate firms in Canada with a fully integrated real estate investment, development and management platform. Founded in 1955, Minto has built more than 100,000 new homes and continues to own and manage residential and commercial rental properties. With over 1,300 employees in Canada and the United States, the company's expertise spans the full spectrum of real estate investment disciplines. Minto has been recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

