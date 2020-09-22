Minto Communities unveils the 20th Minto Dream Home for CHEO's Dream of a Lifetime Lottery

"This year's Minto Dream Home is our 20 th for the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery – and our first that features virtual tours only in the interest of public health and safety," says Brent Strachan, Division President, Minto Communities Ottawa. "Together, with our designers, trade partners, consultants and suppliers we have one united goal—to build a grand prize home that inspires ticket purchases in support of the families who rely on CHEO for treatment and care."

Dubbed the Bohemian, the Minto Dream Home is located in Minto's Mahogany community in Manotick Village for the first time in two years. This 4,700-square-foot fully furnished home is the centrepiece of the Grand Prize package valued at $2.8 million.

The Bohemian boasts 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms on an oversized corner lot overlooking Mahogany Pond. It features cathedral-style ceilings, a three-season room with a built-in fireplace, a third-floor loft with a covered balcony, a fully-equipped gym, and a home theatre on the lower level. Inspired by Watson's Mill in Manotick, the exterior was designed in a "contemporary craftsman style" with a wrap-around porch supported by oversized square columns and gables edging three sides of the home.

Interior Designer, Tanya Collins, introduced a sophisticated boho-chic style that draws from Spanish, Middle Eastern and Moorish influences. Earth tones are punctuated with vintage-looking rugs and textural elements.

Take a virtual tour of the Minto Dream Home here, and buy CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery tickets here.

For more information on the Minto Dream home visit http://www.mintodreamhome.com.

