Minto Communities Ottawa Announces Winner in 2021 Minto Dream Home Naming Contest

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Communities Ottawa ("Minto Communities") is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 Minto Dream Home Naming Contest. This year, Minto Communities reached out to people across Ottawa to participate in a contest for the naming of the Minto Dream Home coming this fall. Almost 1,500 unique name ideas were submitted that included everything from the Nova to the Lingonberry. The winning name was submitted by Daniel Campbell, selected for its inspiring theme of hope. Introducing: The Caraway.

The name Caraway signifies a place to plant roots, grow and leave your worries behind. The name is reflective of nature and connects to the Net Zero features of the upcoming Minto Dream Home. A Net Zero home produces as much energy as it consumes, offering lower energy costs and increased comfort. This reinforces Minto's commitment to seeking out alternative design and building practices to create homes that are more efficient and have a smaller impact on the environment.

"I'm thrilled to hear that my submission was selected as the winning name for the next Minto Dream Home," Campbell said. "The CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery brings the Ottawa community together to support a cause that is close to my heart. Being able to take part in the process is a great feeling. I can't wait to see the Caraway!"

Minto Communities thanks Daniel for a name that embodies the simplicity, richness and elegance in design of the upcoming 2021 Minto Dream Home.

2021 MINTO DREAM HOME DESIGN BACKGROUND

The Caraway will be built in Mahogany, Manotick. Karen van der Velden, Minto Communities Ottawa Product Development Manager, and Tanya Collins Design are designing the Minto Dream Home with modern neoclassical elements and a nod to Scandinavian design. The Caraway features double-storey windows, soaring ceilings, and an exterior drawing from the Arts & Crafts movement. It will also be a Net Zero Energy home, producing as much energy as it consumes annually, with features like hyper-efficient insulation, triple-paned windows, state-of-the-art heating and cooling, smart ventilation and solar panels on the roof to power everything in the house.

INFORMATION ABOUT UPCOMING CHEO DREAM OF A LIFETIME LOTTERY

Minto Communities is proud to build and design the grand prize Minto Dream Home for the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery . Each year, the Minto Dream Home is built with a family-first approach and in support of the families CHEO helps. Since 2001, Minto Communities has been the proud builder of the Minto Dream Home, helping the lottery raise over $73 million to give children a fighting chance and change the lives of thousands of families who rely on the care provided by CHEO.

