Minto Communities Names Park After Late Community leader Hunsdeep Rangar

Hunsdeep Rangar and his family called Avalon home. A champion for Ottawa's South Asian community, organizer of South Asian Fest, businessperson, and host on CHIN 97.9 FM, he was a beloved father and husband who passed away suddenly at the age of 43 in 2019. Leaving a gap in the community he was so passionate about, Rangar is described by friends as a visionary, trusted community member and older brother to many of those he met.

"We are proud to commemorate the work of Hunsdeep Rangar by naming this Avalon park in his honour," said Jan Coulis, Director of Marketing, Minto Communities Ottawa. "His dedication to uniting Ottawa citizens and uplifting the South Asian community, in particular, is truly admirable."

In November of 2020, Rangar's wife, Oshima Rangar, led a campaign to name this park after her late husband, saying it would give their daughter Neela the chance to visit, see her father's name and keep her husband's legacy alive while recognizing his 'exceptional community service to the citizens of Ottawa.'

"Hunsdeep's selfless dedication to bringing people together, organizing community events, fundraising for local causes and sharing his love for our city deserves to be celebrated and will live on as a source of inspiration to us all," said Cumberland Ward Councillor Catherine Kitts. "I know the Hunsdeep Rangar Park will be a beloved addition to Avalon and a wonderful opportunity for visitors to honour his incredible contributions to our community."

Hunsdeep Rangar Park will feature almost 45,000 square feet of open space, a play structure, accessible seating and surrounding trees. Not only does the Hunsdeep Rangar Park give Avalon homeowners a place to actively enjoy the outdoors, but it also honours the legacy of a South Asian community titan who meant so much to his peers, family and community. Construction on the park is now underway and is expected to be complete by mid-summer 2021.

