Minto Apartment REIT to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Michael Waters, Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Morin, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, August 13th, 2021 at 10:00 am (ET). The dial-in numbers for participants are 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546. In addition, the call will be webcast live at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478555&tp_key=2f7e58df51

A replay of the call will be available until Friday, August 20th, 2021. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 888-390-0541 (Passcode: 364492#). A transcript of the call will be archived on the REIT's website.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartments.com/ .

