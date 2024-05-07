Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

News provided by

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

May 07, 2024, 17:35 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 7, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Number of Units

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Roger Greenberg

45,941,918

4,481,864

91.11 %

8.89 %

Allan Kimberley

49,333,862

1,095,440

97.83 %

2.17 %

Heather Kirk

49,582,672

846,630

98.32 %

1.68 %

Jo-Ann Lempert

49,346,563

1,082,739

97.85 %

2.15 %

Jonathan Li

49,387,297

1,042,005

97.93 %

2.07 %

Jacqueline Moss

49,320,066

1,109,236

97.80 %

2.20 %

Michael Waters

46,187,309

4,241,993

91.59 %

8.41 %

In addition:

  • KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT; and
  • Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation.
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own, develop, and operate income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartmentreit.com.

SOURCE Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Edward Fu, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613-782-2936

Organization Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing...