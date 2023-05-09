Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

May 09, 2023, 16:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 9, 2023 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Number of Units

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Roger Greenberg

46,182,023

4,255,684

91.56 %

8.44 %

Allan Kimberley

50,310,633

127,074

99.75 %

0.25 %

Heather Kirk

50,375,298

62,409

99.88 %

0.12 %

Jo-Ann Lempert

50,399,360

38,347

99.92 %

0.08 %

Jonathan Li

50,292,698

145,009

99.71 %

0.29 %

Jacqueline Moss

50,252,848

184,859

99.63 %

0.37 %

Michael Waters

46,411,919

4,025,788

92.02 %

7.98 %

In addition:

  • KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT; and
  • Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation.
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartmentreit.com.

For further information: Edward Fu, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613-782-2936

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing...