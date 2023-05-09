Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

May 09, 2023, 16:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 9, 2023 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Number of Units
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Roger Greenberg
|
46,182,023
|
4,255,684
|
91.56 %
|
8.44 %
|
Allan Kimberley
|
50,310,633
|
127,074
|
99.75 %
|
0.25 %
|
Heather Kirk
|
50,375,298
|
62,409
|
99.88 %
|
0.12 %
|
Jo-Ann Lempert
|
50,399,360
|
38,347
|
99.92 %
|
0.08 %
|
Jonathan Li
|
50,292,698
|
145,009
|
99.71 %
|
0.29 %
|
Jacqueline Moss
|
50,252,848
|
184,859
|
99.63 %
|
0.37 %
|
Michael Waters
|
46,411,919
|
4,025,788
|
92.02 %
|
7.98 %
In addition:
- KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT; and
- Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartmentreit.com.
For further information: Edward Fu, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613-782-2936
