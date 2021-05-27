Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

MINTO Real Estate Investment Trust

May 27, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held on May 27, 2021 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee

Number of Units

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Roger Greenberg

41,008,658

9,367,537

81.40%

18.60%

Allan Kimberley

50,325,298

50,897

99.90%

0.10%

Heather Kirk

49,553,887

822,308

98.37%

1.63%

Jacqueline Moss

49,550,387

825,808

98.36%

1.64%

Simon Nyilassy

48,155,124

2,221,071

95.59%

4.41%

Philip Orsino

41,989,936

8,386,259

83.35%

16.65%

Michael Waters

48,716,698

1,659,497

96.71%

3.29%

In addition:

  • KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT;
  • Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory "say-on-pay" resolution, thereby accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation; and
  • Unitholders approved the REIT's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan, which replaces the omnibus equity incentive plan that was introduced in July 2018 upon completion of the REIT's initial public offering.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com.

For further information: Julie Morin, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613-878-2467

MINTO Real Estate Investment Trust