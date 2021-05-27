Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held on May 27, 2021 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee Number of Units Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld For Withheld Roger Greenberg 41,008,658 9,367,537 81.40% 18.60% Allan Kimberley 50,325,298 50,897 99.90% 0.10% Heather Kirk 49,553,887 822,308 98.37% 1.63% Jacqueline Moss 49,550,387 825,808 98.36% 1.64% Simon Nyilassy 48,155,124 2,221,071 95.59% 4.41% Philip Orsino 41,989,936 8,386,259 83.35% 16.65% Michael Waters 48,716,698 1,659,497 96.71% 3.29%

In addition:

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT;

Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory "say-on-pay" resolution, thereby accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation; and

Unitholders approved the REIT's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan, which replaces the omnibus equity incentive plan that was introduced in July 2018 upon completion of the REIT's initial public offering.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com.

For further information: Julie Morin, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613-878-2467