Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders
May 27, 2021, 18:48 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held on May 27, 2021 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Number of Units
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Roger Greenberg
|
41,008,658
|
9,367,537
|
81.40%
|
18.60%
|
Allan Kimberley
|
50,325,298
|
50,897
|
99.90%
|
0.10%
|
Heather Kirk
|
49,553,887
|
822,308
|
98.37%
|
1.63%
|
Jacqueline Moss
|
49,550,387
|
825,808
|
98.36%
|
1.64%
|
Simon Nyilassy
|
48,155,124
|
2,221,071
|
95.59%
|
4.41%
|
Philip Orsino
|
41,989,936
|
8,386,259
|
83.35%
|
16.65%
|
Michael Waters
|
48,716,698
|
1,659,497
|
96.71%
|
3.29%
In addition:
- KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT;
- Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory "say-on-pay" resolution, thereby accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation; and
- Unitholders approved the REIT's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan, which replaces the omnibus equity incentive plan that was introduced in July 2018 upon completion of the REIT's initial public offering.
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com.
SOURCE MINTO Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: Julie Morin, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613-878-2467
