Minto Apartment REIT Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

— Double-digit growth in Normalized FFO and AFFO per unit —

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024" and "YTD 2024", respectively). The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 are available on the REIT's website at www.mintoapartmentreit.com and at www.sedarplus.ca .1

"We generated continued growth in our key financial metrics in the second quarter, reflecting growth in average rents, steady occupancy, disciplined expense management and accretive capital allocation strategies. Normalized Same Property Portfolio NOI increased 7.5% compared to Q2 last year, while Normalized FFO and AFFO per unit rose by 15.4% and 18.7%, respectively, reflecting our continued efforts to translate NOI growth into cash flow per unit growth", said Jonathan Li, President and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT. "Canadian urban rental market fundamentals remain strong, and we continue to generate solid gain-on-lease from the embedded rent in our portfolio. We continue to pursue the upward refinancing of four Ottawa properties anticipated to have total incremental net proceeds of between $70 and $80 million that will be used to reduce the revolving credit facility. Through prudent and disciplined capital management, we have built substantial financial flexibility, positioning the REIT well going forward."

Q2 2024 Highlights

Same Property Portfolio ("SPP") revenue was $38.9 million , an increase of 4.8%, compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2 2023") driven by a 6.8% increase to unfurnished revenue, partially offset by a 12.8% decrease in furnished suite revenue from lower occupancy and a 27.4% decrease in commercial revenue from the Minto Yorkville retail vacancy.

, an increase of 4.8%, compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2 2023") driven by a 6.8% increase to unfurnished revenue, partially offset by a 12.8% decrease in furnished suite revenue from lower occupancy and a 27.4% decrease in commercial revenue from the Minto Yorkville retail vacancy. Total Portfolio revenue was $38.9 million , a decrease of 1.3% driven by lost revenue from the sale of properties in Ottawa and Edmonton .

, a decrease of 1.3% driven by lost revenue from the sale of properties in and . Average monthly rent was $1,939 , an increase of 7.7% compared to Q2 2023;

, an increase of 7.7% compared to Q2 2023; Average occupancy of unfurnished suites was 96.9%, similar to 97.0% in Q2 2023;

SPP normalized operating expenses were flat compared to Q2 2023;

The REIT executed 420 new leases, achieving an average rental rate that was 11.0% higher than the expiring rents. The gain-to-lease potential on sitting rents remains attractive at 15.7% as at June 30, 2024;

SPP annualized turnover was 20.0%, in line with seasonal norms;

SPP Normalized Net Operating Income ("Normalized NOI") increased 7.5% compared to Q2 2023 and SPP Normalized NOI margin was 64.0%, an increase of 160 bps from Q2 2023;

Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") were $0.2452 per unit, an increase of 15.4% from $0.2125 per unit in Q2 2023;

per unit, an increase of 15.4% from per unit in Q2 2023; Normalized Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Normalized AFFO") were $0.2207 per unit, an increase of 18.7% compared to $0.1860 per unit in Q2 2023;

per unit, an increase of 18.7% compared to per unit in Q2 2023; Normalized AFFO payout ratio was 57.2%, a reduction of 870 bps compared to Q2 2023;

Interest costs declined by 16.5% compared to Q2 2023, reflecting reduced variable-rate debt exposure;

Net income and comprehensive income was $32.8 million , compared to a net loss and comprehensive loss of $43.0 million in Q2 2023;

, compared to a net loss and comprehensive loss of in Q2 2023; Debt-to-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") ratio decreased to 10.87x from 11.79x at year-end 2023, and Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio decreased by 100 bps to 41.8%;

On May 7, 2024, the REIT and Minto Properties Inc. ("MPI") amended the terms of The Hyland convertible development loan ("CDL"). The REIT's purchase option was extended to February 28, 2025 and the maturity of the CDL was extended to April 30, 2025. In addition, the 6% annual interest rate on the CDL was adjusted to be equal to the all-in interest rate the REIT pays on its revolving credit facility, subject to a maximum interest rate of 7.25% per annum and a minimum interest rate of 5.25% per annum; and

Management continues to pursue upward refinancing of four Ottawa properties anticipated to have total incremental net proceeds of between $70 million and $80 million . Once funded, the incremental net proceeds will be used to reduce the revolving credit facility, which will reduce variable rate debt as a percentage of Total Debt to low single digits.

Financial Summary

($000's except per unit and per suite amounts) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Variance

2024 2023 Variance Revenue from investment properties $ 38,893 $ 39,401 (1.3) %

$ 77,836 $ 77,804 — % Property operating costs 7,606 8,051 5.5 %

14,593 15,494 5.8 % Property taxes 3,911 3,917 0.2 %

7,919 7,925 0.1 % Utilities 2,481 2,861 13.3 %

5,985 7,077 15.4 % NOI $ 24,895 $ 24,572 1.3 %

$ 49,339 $ 47,308 4.3 % NOI margin (%) 64.0 % 62.4 % 160 bps

63.4 % 60.8 % 260 bps Normalized NOI $ 24,895 $ 24,616 1.1 %

$ 49,339 $ 47,438 4.0 % Normalized NOI margin (%) 64.0 % 62.5 % 150 bps

63.4 % 61.0 % 240 bps Revenue - SPP $ 38,893 $ 37,111 4.8 %

$ 77,067 $ 73,075 5.5 % NOI - SPP 24,895 23,110 7.7 %

48,935 44,422 10.2 % NOI margin (%) - SPP 64.0 % 62.3 % 170 bps

63.5 % 60.8 % 270 bps Normalized NOI - SPP $ 24,895 $ 23,154 7.5 %

$ 48,935 $ 44,552 9.8 % Normalized NOI margin (%) - SPP 64.0 % 62.4 % 160 bps

63.5 % 61.0 % 250 bps Interest costs $ 8,946 $ 10,710 16.5 %

$ 18,441 $ 21,378 13.7 % Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 32,790 (43,009) nmf2

13,996 (67,236) nmf2 Funds from Operations ("FFO") 16,649 11,925 39.6 %

$ 31,688 $ 23,554 34.5 % FFO per unit 0.2535 0.1817 39.5 %

0.4826 0.3588 34.5 % Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") 15,040 10,188 47.6 %

28,467 20,121 41.5 % AFFO per unit 0.2290 0.1552 47.6 %

0.4335 0.3065 41.4 % Distribution per unit $ 0.1262 $ 0.1225 3.0 %

$ 0.2525 $ 0.2450 3.1 % AFFO payout ratio 55.1 % 78.9 % 2,380 bps

58.2 % 79.9 % 2,170 bps Normalized FFO $ 16,100 $ 13,946 15.4 %

$ 31,017 $ 25,661 20.9 % Normalized FFO per unit 0.2452 0.2125 15.4 %

0.4724 0.3909 20.8 % Normalized AFFO 14,491 12,209 18.7 %

27,796 22,228 25.0 % Normalized AFFO per unit 0.2207 0.1860 18.7 %

0.4233 0.3386 25.0 % Normalized AFFO payout ratio 57.2 % 65.9 % 870 bps

59.7 % 72.3 % 1,260 bps Average monthly rent $ 1,939 $ 1,801 7.7 %

$ 1,939 $ 1,801 7.7 % Average monthly rent - SPP $ 1,939 $ 1,824 6.3 %

1,939 1,824 6.3 % Closing occupancy 97.5 % 97.2 % 30 bps

97.5 % 97.2 % 30 bps Closing occupancy - SPP 97.5 % 97.3 % 20 bps

97.5 % 97.3 % 20 bps Average occupancy 96.9 % 97.0 % (10) bps

96.9 % 97.1 % (20) bps Average occupancy - SPP 96.9 % 96.9 % — bps

96.9 % 97.0 % (10) bps As at

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023

Variance Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio

41.8 %

42.8 %

(100) bps Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio

10.87x

11.79x

(0.92)x

_______________________________________________________ 1 This news release contains certain non-IFRS and other financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" in this news release for a complete list of these measures and their meaning. 2 No meaningful figure.

Summary of Q2 2024 Operating Results

Continued Solid Growth in Normalized NOI, Supported by Revenue Growth and Disciplined Expense Management

The REIT achieved SPP Normalized NOI growth of 7.5% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023. This was a result of SPP revenue growth of 4.8%, driven by unfurnished suite revenue which increased by 6.8% due to growth in average monthly rent. This was partially offset by a 12.8% decrease in furnished suite revenue from lower occupancy and a 27.4% decrease in commercial revenue due to the retail vacancy at Minto Yorkville. SPP normalized operating expenses were flat over the same period, leading to SPP Normalized NOI margin of 64.0%, an increase of 160 bps compared to Q2 2023.

Significant Growth in Normalized FFO and AFFO per unit Driven by NOI Growth and Reduced Interest Costs

In Q2 2024, Normalized FFO per unit and Normalized AFFO per unit increased by 15.4% and 18.7%, respectively, compared to Q2 2023. The increases reflected Normalized NOI growth and the impact of previous debt reduction initiatives that resulted in a 16.5% decrease in interest costs compared to Q2 2023. Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio decreased by 100 bps from December 31, 2023 to 41.8% and Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio decreased to 10.87x from 11.79x over the same period.

NAV per unit and IFRS Net Income and Comprehensive Income

The REIT's net asset value ("NAV") per unit as at June 30, 2024 was $22.27, effectively flat from $22.26 as at March 31, 2024. This was driven by strong operational results offset by a non-cash fair value loss on investment properties of $8.4 million in Q2 2024, which was attributable to increases in capitalization rates of 12.5 bps for Toronto residential properties and an increase to the capital expenditure reserve, partially offset by growth in forecast NOI.

The REIT recorded a non-cash fair value gain on Class B LP Units of $27.6 million in Q2 2024, reflecting a decrease in the Unit price during the quarter.

The REIT reported net income and comprehensive income of $32.8 million in Q2 2024, compared to a net loss and comprehensive loss of $43.0 million in Q2 2023. The positive variance was primarily attributable to the non-cash fair value gain of $27.6 million on Class B LP Units noted above, which compared to a loss of $6.7 million in Q2 2023, and the smaller non-cash fair value loss on investment properties of $8.4 million in Q2 2024, compared to $45.7 million in Q2 2023.

Gain-on-Lease, Gain-to-Lease Potential, Suite Repositioning and Commercial

The REIT generated organic growth through 420 new leases signed in Q2 2024, achieving an average gain-on-lease of 11.0%. Gain-on-lease remains strong across the portfolio, despite some moderation in Toronto where approximately 50% of new leases signed in Q2 2024 were at Niagara West, a non-rent controlled property where there was a lower gap to market rents. Excluding Niagara West, realized gain-on-lease in Toronto was 14.4% and 12.0% across the portfolio.

The REIT estimates a gain-to-lease potential of 15.7% as at June 30, 2024, representing future annualized potential revenue of $21.5 million. The REIT's ability to realize these embedded leasing gains is dependent on natural turnover. SPP annualized turnover was 20.0% in Q2 2024, which was in line with seasonal norms. The REIT expects turnover to slow in 2024 relative to seasonal norms due to the gap between sitting rents and market rents. The REIT expects that it will be able to realize a significant portion of the gain-to-lease potential over a period of five to seven years.

The REIT repositioned a total of 13 suites across its portfolio in Q2 2024, generating an average annual unlevered return on investment of 9.7%. Management has reduced its estimate of total suite repositionings in 2024, reflecting lower turnover propensity for these suites and the strategic assessment of each repositioning. Management currently expects to reposition a total of 35 to 70 suites in 2024, compared to 116 suites in 2023.

Management anticipates a lease for the retail unit at Minto Yorkville will be executed in 2024, with lease payments expected to occur in early 2026 to account for the fixturing period for a new tenant.

Maintaining a Strong Balance Sheet

Management remains focused on disciplined capital allocation in order to strengthen the REIT's balance sheet and provide flexibility with respect to its refinancing, operating and investment strategies.

As of June 30, 2024, the REIT had Total Debt outstanding of $1.09 billion, with a weighted average effective interest rate on Term Debt of 3.43% and a weighted average term to maturity on Term Debt of 5.57 years. Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio was 41.8%, Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 10.87x and variable-rate debt was limited to 8% of Total Debt.

The REIT continues to maintain a strong financial position. Total liquidity was approximately $164.0 million as at June 30, 2024, with a liquidity ratio (Total liquidity/Total Debt) of 15.1%.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events and in some cases can be identified by such terms as "will", "expects", "potential" and "anticipated". Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the REIT's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ). The REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-IFRS and other financial measures which are measures commonly used by publicly traded entities in the real estate industry. Management believes that these metrics are useful for measuring different aspects of performance and assessing the underlying operating and financial performance on a consistent basis. However, these measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other publicly traded entities. These measures should strictly be considered supplemental in nature and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT has adopted the guidance under NI 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure for the purpose of this news release. These non-IFRS and other financial measures are defined below:

"AFFO" is defined as FFO adjusted for items such as maintenance capital expenditures and straight-line rental revenue differences. AFFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating AFFO may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to AFFO reported by other issuers. The REIT also uses AFFO in assessing its capacity to make distributions.

"AFFO per unit" is calculated as AFFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding over the period. The REIT regards AFFO per unit as a key measure of operating performance.

"AFFO payout ratio" is the proportion of the total distributions on Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership to AFFO. The REIT uses AFFO payout ratio in assessing its capacity to make distributions.

"annualized turnover" is calculated as the number of move-outs for the period divided by total number of unfurnished suites in the portfolio. This percentage is extrapolated to determine an annual rate.

"average annual unlevered return" refers to the return on repositioning activities, and is calculated by dividing the average annual rental increase per suite after repositioning by the average repositioning cost per suite, excluding the impact of financing costs.

"average monthly rent" represents the average monthly rent per suite for occupied unfurnished suites at the end of the period.

"average occupancy" is defined as the ratio of occupied unfurnished suites to the total unfurnished suites in the portfolio for the period.

"Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio" is calculated by dividing interest-bearing debt (net of cash) by Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS Financial Measure and used for evaluation of the REIT's financial health and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the trailing twelve-month NOI adjusted for a full year of stabilized earnings including finance income, fees and other income and general and administrative expenses from recently completed acquisitions or dispositions, but excluding fair value adjustments. The REIT regards Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio as a measure of financial health and liquidity.

"Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio" is calculated by dividing total interest-bearing debt consisting of fixed and variable rate mortgages, credit facilities, construction loans and Class C limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership by Gross Book Value and is used as the REIT's primary measure of its leverage.

"FFO" is defined as IFRS consolidated net income adjusted for items such as unrealized changes in the fair value of investment properties, effects of puttable instruments classified as financial liabilities and changes in fair value of financial instruments and derivatives. FFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating FFO may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to FFO reported by other issuers.

"FFO per unit" is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding over the period. The REIT regards FFO per unit as a key measure of operating performance.

"gain-on-lease" refers to the gap between rents achieved on new leases of unfurnished suites as compared to the expiring leases.

"gain-to-lease potential" refers to the gap between Management's estimate of monthly market rent and average monthly in-place rent per occupied unfurnished suite.

"Gross Book Value" is defined as the total assets of the REIT as at the balance sheet date.

"interest costs" are calculated as the sum of costs incurred on mortgages, credit facility, and Class C limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership and excludes debt retirement costs.

"NAV" is calculated as the sum of the value of REIT Unitholders' equity and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership as at the balance sheet date.

"NAV per unit" is calculated by dividing NAV by the number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

"NOI" is defined as revenue from investment properties less property operating costs, property taxes and utilities (collectively referred to as "property operating expenses" or "operating expenses") prepared in accordance with IFRS. NOI should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating NOI may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to NOI reported by other issuers. It is a key input in determining the value of the REIT's properties.

"NOI margin" is defined as NOI divided by revenue from investment properties.

"Normalized AFFO" is calculated as AFFO net of nonrecurring items that occurred during the period which are not indicative of the REIT's typical operating results.

"Normalized AFFO per unit" is calculated as Normalized AFFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding over the period.

"Normalized AFFO payout ratio" is the proportion of the total distributions on Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership to Normalized AFFO.

"Normalized FFO" is calculated as FFO net of nonrecurring items that occurred during the period which are not indicative of the REIT's typical operating results.

"Normalized FFO per unit" is calculated as Normalized FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding over the period.

"Normalized NOI" is calculated as NOI net of nonrecurring items that occurred during the period which are not indicative of the REIT's typical operating results.

"Normalized NOI margin" is defined as Normalized NOI divided by revenue from investment properties.

"Normalized operating expenses" are calculated as operating expenses net of nonrecurring items that occurred during the period which are not indicative of the REIT's typical operating results.

"Term Debt" is calculated as the sum of the amortized cost of fixed rate mortgages, a variable-rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap and Class C LP Units.

"Total Debt" is calculated as the sum of the amortized cost of interest-bearing debt consisting of a variable rate credit facility and fixed rate debt comprised of mortgages, a variable rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap, Class C LP Units, and the construction loan.

"Total liquidity" is calculated as the sum of the undrawn balance under the revolving credit facility and cash.

"weighted average term to maturity on Term Debt" is calculated as the weighted average of the term to maturity on the outstanding fixed rate mortgages, a variable rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap and Class C limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership.

"weighted average effective interest rate on Term Debt" is calculated as the weighted average of the effective interest rates on the outstanding balances of fixed rate mortgages, a variable rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap and Class C limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios

FFO and AFFO



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, ($000's except unit and per unit amounts) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 32,790 $ (43,009)

$ 13,996 $ (67,236) Distributions on Class B LP Units 3,252 3,154

6,503 6,309 Disposition costs on investment property — —

615 348 Fair value loss (gain) on:









Investment properties 8,360 45,700

46,965 59,203 Class B LP Units (27,558) 6,696

(36,057) 24,982 Interest rate swap 333 (656)

275 (246) Unit-based compensation (528) 40

(609) 194 Funds from operations (FFO) 16,649 11,925

31,688 23,554 Maintenance capital expenditure reserve (1,514) (1,510)

(3,053) (3,030) Amortization of mark-to-market adjustments (72) (227)

(145) (403) Commercial straight-line rent adjustments (23) —

(23) — Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) 15,040 10,188

28,467 20,121 Distributions on Class B LP Units 3,252 3,154

6,503 6,309 Distributions on Units 5,040 4,886

10,078 9,772

$ 8,292 $ 8,040

$ 16,581 $ 16,081 AFFO payout ratio 55.1 % 78.9 %

58.2 % 79.9 % Weighted average number of Units and Class B LP Units

issued and outstanding 65,669,554 65,642,641

65,664,545 65,642,641 FFO per unit $ 0.2535 $ 0.1817

$ 0.4826 $ 0.3588 AFFO per unit $ 0.2290 $ 0.1552

$ 0.4335 $ 0.3065

Normalized FFO and AFFO



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, ($000's except unit and per unit amounts) 2024 2023

2024 2023 FFO $ 16,649 $ 11,925

$ 31,688 $ 23,554 AFFO 15,040 10,188

28,467 20,121 Normalizing items for NOI — 44

— 130 Debt retirement costs — 1,779

— 1,779 Property investigation cost write-offs — 417

— 417 Insurance recoveries (549) (219)

(671) (219)

(549) 2,021

(671) 2,107 Normalized FFO $ 16,100 $ 13,946

31,017 25,661 Normalized FFO per unit $ 0.2452 $ 0.2125

0.4724 0.3909 Normalized AFFO 14,491 12,209

27,796 22,228 Normalized AFFO per unit $ 0.2207 $ 0.1860

$ 0.4233 $ 0.3386 Normalized AFFO payout ratio 57.2 % 65.9 %

59.7 % 72.3 %

NOI and NOI Margin

Same Property Portfolio

($000's) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenue from investment properties $ 38,893 $ 37,111

$ 77,067 $ 73,075 Operating expenses 13,998 14,001

28,132 28,653 NOI $ 24,895 $ 23,110

$ 48,935 $ 44,422 NOI margin 64.0 % 62.3 %

63.5 % 60.8 % Normalizing items for NOI









Severance costs $ — $ 170

$ — $ 256 Property tax recovery — (126)

— (126)

— 44

— 130 Normalized NOI $ 24,895 $ 23,154

$ 48,935 $ 44,552 Normalized NOI margin 64.0 % 62.4 %

63.5 % 61.0 %

Total Portfolio

($000's) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenue from investment properties $ 38,893 $ 39,401

$ 77,836 $ 77,804 Operating expenses 13,998 14,829

28,497 30,496 NOI $ 24,895 $ 24,572

$ 49,339 $ 47,308 NOI margin 64.0 % 62.4 %

63.4 % 60.8 % Normalizing items for NOI









Severance costs $ — $ 170

$ — $ 256 Property tax recovery — (126)

— (126)

— 44

— 130 Normalized NOI $ 24,895 $ 24,616

$ 49,339 $ 47,438 Normalized NOI margin 64.0 % 62.5 %

63.4 % 61.0 %

NAV and NAV per unit

($000's except unit and per unit amounts) As at June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net assets (Unitholders' equity) $ 1,081,559 $ 1,053,656 $ 1,077,381 Add: Class B LP Units 380,659 408,217 416,716 NAV $ 1,462,218 $ 1,461,873 $ 1,494,097 Number of Units and Class B LP Units 65,671,690 65,660,891 65,653,641 NAV per unit $ 22.27 $ 22.26 $ 22.76

