Minto Apartment REIT Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

— Rising rental demand and occupancy continue to drive strong operating performance —

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022" and "FY 2022", respectively). The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Q4 2022 and FY 2022 are available on the REIT's website at www.mintoapartments.com and at www.sedar.com .1

"Overall, we are pleased with our performance in 2022. Same Property Portfolio revenue and NOI grew by 8.3% and 7.5%, respectively, year over year. This led to FFO per unit growth of 2.8% and AFFO per unit growth of 3.4%, despite significant increases in our interest costs over the same period. In addition, we announced that the REIT's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") will be full-time employees of the REIT, which represents an important step in the REIT's evolution." said Michael Waters, CEO of the REIT.

"Q4 2022 was another strong operating quarter, despite it being a seasonally weaker period." he added. "Our end of quarter occupancy rose to 97.6% and our quarterly gain-to-lease of 16.6% was close to the highest in the REIT's history. This resulted in continued strong growth in Same Property Portfolio revenue and NOI of 7.6% and 7.2%, respectively. However, FFO and AFFO were impacted by high short-term interest rates.

Looking ahead, we believe the outlook for our rental markets remains highly positive due to factors including continued growth in immigration and the high interest rate environment, which has widened the affordability gap between owning and renting a home. We will continue to focus on operational efficiencies, cost reductions and reducing our variable-rate debt exposure, while making prudent capital allocation decisions in order to maximize FFO and AFFO per unit.

We recently announced the appointment of Jonathan Li as President and CEO, effective April 3, 2023. Jon has become an integral part of our team since joining us last year, and I am confident that he is the right person to lead the REIT into its next stage of growth. Once the appointment is effective, the REIT will have a management structure similar to large sponsored retail and grocery real estate investment trusts at the time of their IPOs.

FY 2022 Highlights

Same Property Portfolio 2 Net Operating Income ("NOI") was $81,793 , an increase of 7.5% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 ("FY 2021"), driven by strong rental demand increasing average monthly rent and total revenue, which grew by 8.3% to $133,547 compared to $123,314 for FY 2021;

Net Operating Income ("NOI") was , an increase of 7.5% compared to the year ended ("FY 2021"), driven by strong rental demand increasing average monthly rent and total revenue, which grew by 8.3% to compared to for FY 2021; Same Property Portfolio NOI margin of 61.2% represented a moderate decline of 50 bps over FY 2021, driven by significant increases in operating expenses and natural gas expense;

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") were $47,443 , or $0.7315 per unit, an increase of 12.3% and 3.4%, respectively, compared to FY 2021;

, or per unit, an increase of 12.3% and 3.4%, respectively, compared to FY 2021; Annualized distributions per Unit were $0.4775 , an increase of 4.2% compared to FY 2021 and representing an AFFO payout ratio of 65.4%;

, an increase of 4.2% compared to FY 2021 and representing an AFFO payout ratio of 65.4%; The REIT acquired ownership interests in two high quality properties: Niagara West in Toronto and The International in Calgary , increasing the gross suite count by 753 suites;

and The International in , increasing the gross suite count by 753 suites; Announced the CFO succession plan, with Edward Fu , formerly the REIT's Vice President, Finance, succeeding Julie Morin as CFO of the REIT, effective January 9, 2023 ;

, formerly the REIT's Vice President, Finance, succeeding as CFO of the REIT, effective ; The Board of Trustees approved an annual distribution increase of $0.015 per Unit or 3.2%, effective for the November 2022 cash distribution; and

per Unit or 3.2%, effective for the cash distribution; and The REIT released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("ESG Report") including the results from its 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") assessment. The REIT earned a GRESB score of 80, a 3-Star GRESB Rating, and Green Star Designation. This score is a ten-point improvement over 2021 and places the REIT fourth out of 16 in our peer comparison group of North American residential firms. The REIT's ESG Report can be found by visiting its website at www.mintoapartments.com/2021ESGreport .

Q4 2022 Highlights

Average monthly rent was $1,732 , an increase of 5.5% compared to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021"). Average monthly rent for the Same Property Portfolio was $1,738 , an increase of 4.6% compared to Q4 2021;

, an increase of 5.5% compared to the fourth quarter ended ("Q4 2021"). Average monthly rent for the Same Property Portfolio was , an increase of 4.6% compared to Q4 2021; Average occupancy of unfurnished suites increased to 97.1%, compared to 95.0% in Q4 2021 and 96.2% in the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022"). End of period occupancy for Q4 2022 was 97.6%, compared to 95.5% at the end of Q4 2021;

The REIT executed 423 new leases, achieving an average rental rate that was 16.6% higher than the expiring rents, representing the second highest quarterly gain-to-lease in the REIT's history. As rental markets have continued to strengthen, the gain-to-lease potential on sitting rents increased sequentially to 13.6% from 12.1% at the end of Q3 2022;

Total revenue was $37.9 million , an increase of 16.9% compared to Q4 2021; total revenue for the Same Property Portfolio was $34.7 million , an increase of 7.6% compared to Q4 2021;

, an increase of 16.9% compared to Q4 2021; total revenue for the Same Property Portfolio was , an increase of 7.6% compared to Q4 2021; NOI was $22.9 million , an increase of 15.1% compared to Q4 2021; NOI for the Same Property Portfolio was $21.2 million , an increase of 7.2% compared to Q4 2021;

, an increase of 15.1% compared to Q4 2021; NOI for the Same Property Portfolio was , an increase of 7.2% compared to Q4 2021; NOI margin was 60.5%, compared to 61.5% in Q4 2021; NOI margin for the Same Property Portfolio was 61.2%, compared to 61.5% in Q4 2021;

Funds from Operations ("FFO") were $12.9 million , or $0.1960 per unit, compared to $13.2 million , or $0.2147 per unit, in Q4 2021;

, or per unit, compared to , or per unit, in Q4 2021; AFFO was $11.2 million , or $0.1700 per unit, compared to $11.7 million , or $0.1890 per unit, in Q4 2021;

, or per unit, compared to , or per unit, in Q4 2021; The REIT repositioned 41 suites across its portfolio in Q4 2022, generating an average annual unlevered return of 11.3%;

Subsequent to Quarter End

As referenced above, the REIT announced that Jonathan Li will assume the role of President and CEO effective April 3, 2023 , an important step in its internalization process. Michael Waters will continue to serve as a Trustee of the REIT and focus on his role as CEO of The Minto Group.

will assume the role of President and CEO effective , an important step in its internalization process. will continue to serve as a Trustee of the REIT and focus on his role as CEO of The Minto Group. The REIT was added to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividends Aristocrats Index effective February 1, 2023 , due to its consistent distribution increases. The REIT has increased monthly distributions to unitholders in each of the five years following its formation, while maintaining a solid balance sheet and conservative AFFO payout ratio.

effective , due to its consistent distribution increases. The REIT has increased monthly distributions to unitholders in each of the five years following its formation, while maintaining a solid balance sheet and conservative AFFO payout ratio. On March 7, 2023 , the REIT completed its disposition of Hi-Level Place in Edmonton for a sale price of $9,920 , generating net proceeds of $2,832 .

Financial Summary

($000's except per unit and per suite amounts) Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Variance

2022 2021 Variance Revenue from investment properties $ 37,916 $ 32,429 16.9 %

$ 143,790 $ 123,547 16.4 % Property operating costs 7,414 6,161 (20.3) %

28,387 23,952 (18.5) % Property taxes 3,872 3,508 (10.4) %

15,116 13,322 (13.5) % Utilities 3,683 2,820 (30.6) %

12,491 10,026 (24.6) % NOI $ 22,947 $ 19,940 15.1 %

$ 87,796 $ 76,247 15.1 % NOI margin (%) 60.5 % 61.5 % (100) bps

61.1 % 61.7 % (60) bps Revenue - Same Property Portfolio $ 34,656 $ 32,196 7.6 %

$ 133,547 $ 123,314 8.3 % NOI - Same Property Portfolio 21,218 19,802 7.2 %

81,793 76,109 7.5 % NOI margin (%) - Same Property Portfolio 61.2 % 61.5 % (30) bps

61.2 % 61.7 % (50) bps Finance costs - operations $ 13,184 $ 8,798 (49.9) %

$ 44,590 $ 35,310 (26.3) % Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (32,432) $ 24,933 N/A

$ 225,400 $ 94,161 139.4 % FFO[3] 12,864 13,245 (2.9) %

$ 54,177 $ 48,530 11.6 % FFO per unit3 0.1960 0.2147 (8.7) %

$ 0.8353 $ 0.8128 2.8 % AFFO3 11,160 11,656 (4.3) %

$ 47,443 $ 42,234 12.3 % AFFO per unit3 0.1700 0.1890 (10.1) %

$ 0.7315 $ 0.7073 3.4 % Distribution per unit 0.1212 0.1171 3.5 %

$ 0.4775 $ 0.4584 4.2 % AFFO payout ratio 71.3 % 63.1 % (820) bps

65.4 % 65.1 % (30) bps Average monthly rent $ 1,732 $ 1,641 5.5 %

$ 1,732 $ 1,641 5.5 % Average monthly rent - Same Property Portfolio $ 1,738 $ 1,662 4.6 %

$ 1,738 $ 1,662 4.6 % Occupancy - average for period 97.1 % 95.0 % 210 bps

95.6 % 92.5 % 310 bps Occupancy - average for period - Same Property Portfolio 97.3 % 95.1 % 220 bps

95.7 % 92.5 % 320 bps



Q4 2022 Operating Results

Revenue in Q4 2022 totalled $37.9 million, an increase of 16.9% from $32.4 million in Q4 2021. The increased revenue in Q4 2022 reflected improved occupancy, higher average monthly rents, reduced amortization of promotions, and property acquisitions completed during and subsequent to Q4 2021 (Le Hill-Park in Montreal, Niagara West in Toronto and The International in Calgary). Same Property Portfolio revenue was $34.7 million, an increase of 7.6% from Q4 2021, reflecting the improved occupancy, higher average monthly rent and reduced amortization of promotions.

Average monthly rent at the end of Q4 2022 was $1,732, an increase of 5.5% compared to $1,641 as at the end of Q4 2021. Average monthly rent for the Same Property Portfolio was $1,738 at the end of Q4 2022, an increase of 4.6% compared to the end of Q4 2021.

Average occupancy was 97.1% in Q4 2022, compared to 95.0% in Q4 2021 and 96.2% in Q3 2022.

The increases in average monthly rent and occupancy reflected steady improvement in urban rental market conditions in the REIT's major markets.

Operating expenses were 19.9% higher (8.4% for the Same Property Portfolio) in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021, reflecting inflationary pressures on expenses such as wages and natural gas, and acquisitions completed during and subsequent to Q4 2021. Inflationary pressures showed signs of slowing by the end of 2022 and Management continues to evaluate opportunities for cost reductions and efficiencies.

NOI for Q4 2022 totalled $22.9 million, representing 60.5% of revenue, an increase of 15.1% compared to $19.9 million, or 61.5% of revenue, in Q4 2021. Same Property Portfolio NOI for Q4 2022 was $21.2 million, representing 61.2% of revenue, an increase of 7.2% compared to $19.8 million, or 61.5% of revenue, in Q4 2021. The increases in NOI and Same Property Portfolio NOI in Q4 2022 reflected higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses as noted above. The decreases in NOI margin and Same Property Portfolio NOI margin for Q4 2022 were driven largely by higher utility costs and salaries.

FFO in Q4 2022 was $12.9 million, or $0.1960 per unit, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.2147 per unit, in Q4 2021. AFFO was $11.2 million, or $0.1700 per unit, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.1890 per unit, in Q4 2021. The declines in FFO and FFO per unit in Q4 2022 were attributable to a 49.9% increase in finance costs spurred by the impact of rising interest rates on variable rate mortgages and increased draws and interest rate on the REIT's variable rate credit facility, partially offset by higher NOI. The declines in AFFO and AFFO per unit reflected the lower FFO and FFO per unit, and the increase in the maintenance capital expenditure reserve from the addition of the three properties acquired during and subsequent to Q4 2021.

The REIT reported a net and comprehensive loss of $32.4 million in Q4 2022, compared to net and comprehensive income of $24.9 million in Q4 2021. The variance was primarily attributable to non-cash, fair value losses on investment properties and Class B LP Units of $12.2 million and $29.6 million, respectively, in Q4 2022 compared to non-cash gains of $3.1 million and $10.7 million, respectively, in Q4 2021. The fair value loss on investment properties in Q4 2022 reflected a slight expansion of capitalization rates and increases in the capital expenditure reserve for upcoming projects and sustainability initiatives, partially offset by strong growth in forecast NOI for the portfolio. The fair value loss in Class B LP Units reflected the increase in the REIT's unit price during Q4 2022.

The REIT paid cash distributions of $0.1212 per unit for Q4 2022, an increase of 3.5% compared to Q4 2021 and representing an AFFO payout ratio of 71.3%. As previously noted, the REIT's Board of Trustees approved a 3.2% increase to the REIT's monthly distributions during Q4 2022, effective for the November 2022 cash distribution. Cash distributions of $0.1171 per unit were paid in Q4 2021, representing an AFFO payout ratio of 63.1%.

Gain-to-Lease and Repositioning

The REIT signed 423 new leases in Q4 2022, realizing an average gain-to-lease of 16.6%, the second highest quarterly gain in the REIT's history. This resulted in an annualized incremental revenue gain of approximately $1.2 million. By comparison, the REIT realized gains on new leases of 7.2% in Q4 2021 and 14.5% in Q3 2022. Significant gains were realized in all markets during Q4 2022. The Canadian urban rental market maintained its strong performance during the quarter, supported by increased immigration, the growing affordability gap between rentals and home ownership, increasing acceptance of renting versus owning, the return to in-person learning at downtown post-secondary schools, and a broad return to downtown living. As a result of increased demand for rentals, the REIT has increased rental rates and reduced the use of promotions to drive occupancy.

Management estimates that the REIT holds embedded gain-to-lease potential in its unfurnished suite portfolio of 13.6% as at December 31, 2022, representing future annualized embedded potential revenue of approximately $18.1 million, the largest such dollar amount in the REIT's history. That compares to embedded gain-to-lease potential of 6.8% and an estimated annualized revenue growth opportunity of $7.9 million as at December 31, 2021, and 12.1% or $16.0 million as at September 30, 2022. The embedded gain-to-lease potential is increasing as Canadian urban market rents continue to strengthen.

Management believes that the strength in the Canadian rental market will be sustained and that suite turnover will moderate in the months ahead as existing tenants will be more likely to stay in place since affordable housing alternatives will be less available. However, management expects that the REIT will be able to realize a portion of the gain-to-lease potential over the next few years. Notably, management does not anticipate materially reduced turnover in non-rent controlled markets like Calgary, or in certain properties in Ontario that were built after November 2018.

The REIT repositioned a total of 41 suites across its portfolio in Q4 2022. The annualized revenue gains realized on the repositioned suites generated an average annual unlevered return on investment of 11.3%. The REIT has a total of 1,983 suites remaining to be repositioned under its current program. Due to the anticipated lower suite turnover in the Canadian rental market, as well as low vacancy rates, management currently expects to reposition 80 to 120 suites in 2023, a reduction from 259 in 2022.

Property Development and Intensification

The REIT has eight projects in its development pipeline at various stages of the development process. Three of these projects involve the intensification of existing properties, and five projects have been financed through the REIT's convertible development loan program.

Five of these eight total opportunities are under construction, and one is stabilized. The eight projects combined have the potential to increase the REIT's suite count by 2,302 suites by 2029, a 28% increase from the current level. Updated information on these opportunities, including development timelines and estimated project costs, is available in the REIT's Q4 2022 MD&A.

Minto Properties Inc. ("MPI") continues to work toward the receipt of a record of site condition for Fifth + Bank in Ottawa from the provincial Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. During Q4 2022, the REIT extended the maturity date of its convertible development loan on Fifth + Bank to July 31, 2023 and MPI extended the REIT's option to purchase the property at 95% of its then-appraised fair value to June 30, 2023. Fifth + Bank is fully leased and stabilized, with occupancy at February 28, 2023 of 97.6% and is not subject to rent control. The REIT has not yet made a decision regarding the exercise of its purchase option, and any decision will be based on market conditions and other factors at that time.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the REIT had total debt outstanding of $1.11 billion, with a weighted average interest rate on fixed rate debt of 3.06% and a weighted average term to maturity on fixed rate debt of 4.27 years. Included in the REIT's total debt is variable interest rate debt (comprised of the REIT's credit facility and variable rate mortgages) with $265.5 million outstanding and a weighted average interest rate of 6.87% as of December 31, 2022. The Debt-to-Gross Book Value ("GBV") ratio was 40.6%. The REIT's net asset value ("NAV") per unit as at December 31, 2022 was $24.00, in line with the NAV per unit as at December 31, 2021 and a slight decline from $24.12 as at September 30, 2022, primarily reflecting the fair value loss on investment properties of $12.2 million in Q4 2022 as described above.

The REIT continues to maintain a strong financial position. Total liquidity was approximately $114.8 million as at December 31, 2022, with a liquidity ratio (total liquidity/total debt) of 10.3%.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own, develop, and operate income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com .

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP and other financial measures which are measures commonly used by publicly traded entities in the real estate industry. Management believes that these metrics are useful for measuring different aspects of performance and assessing the underlying operating and financial performance on a consistent basis. However, these measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other publicly traded entities. These measures should strictly be considered supplemental in nature and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT has adopted the guidance under NI 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure for the purpose of this news release. These non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios are defined below:

"FFO" is defined as IFRS consolidated net income adjusted for items such as unrealized changes in the fair value of investment properties, effects of puttable instruments classified as financial liabilities and changes in fair value of financial instruments and derivatives. FFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating FFO may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to FFO reported by other issuers.

"FFO per unit" is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B LP Units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") outstanding over the period. The REIT regards FFO per unit as a key measure of operating performance.

"AFFO" is defined as FFO adjusted for items such as maintenance capital expenditures and straight-line rental revenue differences. AFFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating AFFO may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to AFFO reported by other issuers. The REIT also uses AFFO in assessing its capacity to make distributions.

"AFFO per unit" is calculated as AFFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B LP Units of the Partnership outstanding over the period. The REIT regards AFFO per unit as a key measure of operating performance.

"AFFO payout ratio" is the proportion of the total distributions on Units of the REIT and Class B LP Units of the Partnership to AFFO. The REIT uses AFFO payout ratio in assessing its capacity to make distributions.

"Weighted average term to maturity on fixed rate debt" is calculated as the weighted average of the term to maturity on the outstanding fixed rate mortgages, a variable rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap and Class C LP Units of the Partnership.

"Weighted average interest rate on fixed rate debt" is calculated as the weighted average of the stated interest rates on the outstanding balances of fixed rate mortgages, a variable rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap and Class C LP Units of the Partnership.

"NOI" is defined as revenue from investment properties less property operating costs, property taxes and utilities (collectively referred to as "property operating expenses") prepared in accordance with IFRS. NOI should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating NOI may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to NOI reported by other issuers. It is a key input in determining the value of the REIT's properties.

"NOI margin" is defined as NOI divided by revenue from investment properties.

"Gross Book Value" is defined as the total assets of the REIT as at the balance sheet date.

"Debt-to-GBV" is calculated by dividing total interest-bearing debt consisting of fixed and variable rate mortgages, credit facilities, construction loans and Class C LP Units of the Partnership by Gross Book Value and is used as the REIT's primary measure of its leverage.

"NAV" is calculated as the sum of the value of REIT Unitholders' equity and Class B LP Units of the Partnership as at the balance sheet date.

"NAV per unit" is calculated by dividing NAV by the number of Units of the REIT and Class B LP Units of the Partnership outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

"total debt" is calculated as the sum of value of interest-bearing debt consisting of fixed and variable rate mortgages, credit facilities, construction loans and Class C LP Units of the Partnership.

"Total liquidity" is calculated as the sum of the undrawn balance under the revolving credit facility and cash.

"gain-to-lease" refers to the gap between rents achieved on new leases of unfurnished suites as compared to the expiring leases.

"gain-to-lease potential" refers to the gap between Management's estimate of monthly market rent and average monthly in-place rent per occupied unfurnished suite.

"average annual unlevered return" refers to the return on repositioning activities, and is calculated by dividing the average annual rental increase per suite after repositioning by the average repositioning cost per suite, excluding the impact of financing costs.

"average monthly rent" represents the average monthly rent per suite for occupied unfurnished suites at the end of the period.

"average occupancy" is defined as the ratio of occupied unfurnished suites to the total unfurnished suites in the portfolio for the period.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios

FFO and AFFO

($000's except unit and per unit amounts) Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021

2022 2021 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (32,432) $ 24,933

$ 225,400 $ 94,161 Distributions on Class B LP Units 3,122 2,665

11,942 10,436 Issuance costs on Class B LP Units — —

175 — Fair value loss (gain) on:









Investment properties 12,209 (3,133)

18,828 (89,188) Class B LP Units 29,617 (10,701)

(197,531) 34,609 Interest rate swap (6) (421)

(2,391) (1,625) Unit-based compensation 354 (98)

(2,246) 137 Funds from operations (FFO) 12,864 13,245

54,177 48,530 Maintenance capital expenditure reserve (1,525) (1,397)

(5,991) (5,527) Amortization of mark-to-market adjustments (179) (192)

(743) (769) Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) 11,160 11,656

47,443 42,234 Distributions on Class B LP Units 3,122 2,665

11,942 10,436 Distributions on Units 4,838 4,691

19,100 17,071

$ 7,960 $ 7,356

$ 31,042 $ 27,507 AFFO payout ratio 71.3 % 63.1 %

65.4 % 65.1 % Weighted average number of Units and Class B LP Units issued and outstanding 65,642,641 61,683,912

64,858,981 59,709,337 FFO per unit $ 0.1960 $ 0.2147

$ 0.8353 $ 0.8128 AFFO per unit $ 0.1700 $ 0.1890

$ 0.7315 $ 0.7073



NAV and NAV per unit

($000's except unit and per unit amounts) As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net assets (Unitholders' equity) $ 1,213,537 $ 1,010,001 Add: Class B LP Units 361,858 498,415 NAV $ 1,575,395 $ 1,508,416 Number of Units and Class B LP Units 65,642,641 62,838,912 NAV per unit $ 24.00 $ 24.00

