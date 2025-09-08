Minto Apartment REIT Releases Annual Sustainability Report Showcasing Performance in Sustainable Rental Housing

REIT achieves energy and carbon reductions while also investing in deep retrofit innovations

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MI.UN) (the "REIT") today released its fifth annual Sustainability Report, demonstrating strong performance in sustainable rental housing management and confirming its commitment to responsible property investment.

The comprehensive report details the REIT's achievements across its portfolio of multi-residential rental properties in Canada's major urban markets, including Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

Performance Highlights:

Environmental Impact : Achieved 17.5% reduction in energy intensity and 23.7% reduction in carbon intensity across rental portfolio since 2019

: Achieved 17.5% reduction in energy intensity and 23.7% reduction in carbon intensity across rental portfolio since 2019 ESG Recognition : Earned GRESB Green Star designation with a score of 75 in the Real Estate Assessment and Level A rating with a score of 96 in the Public Disclosure evaluation

: Earned GRESB Green Star designation with a score of 75 in the Real Estate Assessment and Level A rating with a score of 96 in the Public Disclosure evaluation Significant Environmental Investment : Invested $3,962,000 in environmental improvements across property portfolio

: Invested in environmental improvements across property portfolio Deep Retrofit Innovation: Completed deep retrofit project at Minto Yorkville targeting 50% energy reduction and 80% greenhouse gas emission reduction

"Our fifth annual Sustainability Report demonstrates that sustainable property management delivers measurable value for all stakeholders," said Jonathan Li, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minto Apartment REIT. "We are creating communities that enhance quality of life while advancing environmental stewardship."

"The results speak for themselves. Sustainable property management isn't just the right thing to do, it's smart business strategy," added Li. "Our sustainability initiatives have delivered measurable cost savings, enhanced property values, and improved tenant satisfaction across our portfolio."

The complete 2024 Sustainability Report is available for download at https://www.mintoapartmentreit.com/our-impact

About Minto Apartment REIT

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartmentreit.com.

