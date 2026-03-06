MINTO APARTMENT REIT OBTAINS FINAL COURT APPROVAL FOR PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WITH CRESTPOINT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND MINTO GROUP

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which an affiliate of Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Limited Partnership will acquire all of the REIT's issued and outstanding trust units (the "Trust Units"), other than Trust Units held directly or indirectly by Minto Properties Inc. and its affiliates and certain senior officers, for $18.00 per Trust Unit in cash (the "Transaction"), in accordance with the arrangement agreement dated January 5, 2026 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). As previously announced, the REIT's unitholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Arrangement.

The REIT expects the Transaction to be completed in the second half of this year, subject to receipt of approval under the Competition Act (Canada) and the consent of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and certain lenders to the REIT, which processes remain ongoing, and the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions.

Further details regarding the Arrangement, including with respect to the applicable approvals, are set out in the news release of the REIT dated January 5, 2026 and the REIT's management information circular dated January 29, 2026, each of which are available under the REIT's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartmentreit.com.

