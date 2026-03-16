Minto Apartment REIT Announces March 2026 Cash Distribution

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced a cash distribution of $0.04458 per REIT unit for the month of March 2026, representing $0.535 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on April 15, 2026 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2026.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartmentreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the REIT. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the REIT's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended monthly cash distribution by the REIT and the Special Distribution. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed and referenced under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's Q4 2025 management's discussion and analysis dated March 4, 2026, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Edward Fu, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613.782.2936