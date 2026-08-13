Minsud Announces 10,500-Metre Drill Program Targeting Resource Growth and New Discoveries at Chita Valley

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Minsud Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a 10,500m diamond drilling program is expected to commence in August 2026 at the Chita Valley polymetallic (Cu-Au-Ag-Mo-Zn-Pb) project located in San Juan, Argentina. The program will target both expansion and potential upgrading of the existing Mineral Resource base and the testing of multiple priority targets across the broader Chita Valley porphyry-epithermal system.

Map 1. Planned drilling program at the Chita project.

This drilling program follows the NI 43-101-compliant resource delineation conducted over Chita's two open-pittable deposits: i) the Chinchillones polymetallic sulphide deposit with 233 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 0.44% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 10.1 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 34.3 ppm Mo and 0.16% Zn) and 782 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 0.36% CuEq (0.19% Cu, 8.1 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 83.7 ppm Mo and 0.09% Zn), and ii) Chita South Porphyry (PSU) oxide deposit with 7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 0.30% Cu and 174 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 0.29% Cu. In aggregate, the Project hosts 240 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 0.43% CuEq (0.23% Cu, 9.8 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 33.3 ppm Mo and 0.16% Zn) and 955 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 0.35% CuEq (0.21% Cu, 6.6 g/t Ag, 0.07 g/t Au, 68.4 ppm Mo and 0.08% Zn). The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this news release are based on the Mineral Resource Estimate announced by the Company on February 27, 2026 and supported by the independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report dated April 13, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The 10,500-metre program will test four priority areas: Chinchillones (4,600m), Placetas (2,150m), Chita South Porphyry – PSU (2,250m) and Pinto (1,500m):

At the Chinchillones deposit, the planned program will include 4,600m of diamond drilling to confirm the strike and up- and down-dip extensions of several high-grade Cu-Au-Ag-Zn-Pb hydrothermal breccia bodies identified from previous drilling.

These hydrothermal breccias demonstrably host long intervals of zoned high-grade polymetallic mineralization. This is exemplified by the hydrothermal breccia intersected at CHDH23-69 which yielded 786.0m @ 0.43% Cu, 368 ppm Mo, 0.23 g/t Au and 15.78 g/t Ag, from 456 to 1,242m (open at depth) (see press release dated May 8, 2023).

including 160.0m @ 0.35% Cu, 0.34 g/t Au, 45.72 g/t Ag, 3.58% Zn, 1.25% Pb, from 456m including 166.3m @ 1.35% Cu, 0.54 g/t Au, 26.63 g/t Ag, 181 ppm Mo, from 616m



Detailed re-logging of drill core, including textural and geochemical zonation from brecciated wall rocks to proximal and central breccia zones, indicate that these breccia bodies remain open for additional testing and may provide an opportunity to expand Mineral Resources.

At the Placetas porphyry copper prospect , 3.5km southwest of the Chinchillones deposit, detailed mapping confirmed prospective dioritic and dacitic lithologies similar to those hosting the Chinchillones polymetallic deposit. The planned scout drilling at Placetas comprises of 2,150m. A grid soil survey consisting of 206 samples collected at 100m intervals outlined a coherent Cu-Mo-Au anomaly at least 1km long and 0.5km wide. Importantly, this multi-element anomaly coincides with an ENE-trending fault zone that separates dioritic rocks to the northwest from dacitic rocks to the southeast, a geological setting closely comparable to the controls observed at the Chinchillones polymetallic deposit.





, 3.5km southwest of the Chinchillones deposit, detailed mapping confirmed prospective dioritic and dacitic lithologies similar to those hosting the Chinchillones polymetallic deposit. The planned scout drilling at Placetas comprises of 2,150m. At the Chita South (PSU) area the detailed mapping, conducted in conjunction with surface geochemistry, has identified undertested intrusion centers with affiliated hydrothermal breccias hosting porphyry-related B-type quartz-sulphide veinlets. A total 2,250m of drilling is planned.





area the detailed mapping, conducted in conjunction with surface geochemistry, has identified undertested intrusion centers with affiliated hydrothermal breccias hosting porphyry-related B-type quartz-sulphide veinlets. A total 2,250m of drilling is planned. At the Pinto epithermal-porphyry prospect, detailed mapping identified auriferous linear, high sulphidation zones occupying faults and faulted contact zones between Permian granitoids and late dacite porphyry domal features. The magnetics footprint indicates that these linear high sulphidation zones occur in gradients/shoulders to magnetic highs and are interpreted to also be prospective sites for affiliated porphyry copper emplacement. A total 1,500m of scout drilling is planned.

Election of Suspension Period

Minsud has exercised its contractual 12-month Suspension Period under the shareholders' agreement. During the Suspension Period, South32 is responsible for the contributions required to be made to Minera Sud Argentina SA ("MSA"), Minsud is not required to fund its 49.9% share, and the contractual dilution provisions are suspended, in each case subject to the terms of the shareholders' agreement. Upon expiry of the Suspension Period, the rights and obligations of the parties in respect of the suspension period Contributions, including any potential adjustment to MAI's interest, will be determined in accordance with the applicable provisions of the shareholders' agreement.

Mr. Agustin Dranovsky, President and CEO of Minsud Resources, commented: "With 240 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources and 955 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources already defined, the 2026 drilling program is designed to expand and potentially upgrade the existing resource base while testing multiple high-priority targets across a large-scale porphyry-epithermal district that remains significantly underexplored. We believe Chita Valley continues to offer substantial potential for resource growth and new discoveries, and that the combination of resource scale, exploration upside, excellent infrastructure and South32's operatorship positions it among the most compelling copper development opportunities in Argentina."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All core samples are cut and prepared on-site at the project area. The sample lengths are usually 2 m, except in areas with low recovery (loss areas, faults, etc.) and breaks from discrete principal geological features (e.g., vein, vein breccia). Drill core sizes of the drillholes are largely HQ-diameter.

Cutting is carried out by trained MSA personnel. Cores are split using the industry-standard Corewise automatic circular diamond blade rotary saw in the middle of the core, around 1 cm away from the core orientation mark. Half-core and duplicate samples, including all fragments, are placed in labelled plastic bags. Each bag is marked with the sample number and sealed using plastic security straps.

All core samples are submitted to ALS Patagonia S.A. in Mendoza as the primary laboratory for sample preparation. This ISO 9001-accredited facility carries out the sample preparation, and the prepared pulp samples are then sent to ALS Perú S.A. in Lima, Peru. The ALS Perú S.A. laboratory is accredited under ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025, ensuring compliance with international standards.

The analytical protocols are outlined as follows:

ME-MS61 and ME-MS61m: Multi-trace analyses of 48 elements with a 4-acid digestion. A prepared sample (0.25g) is digested with perchloric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids to dryness. The residue is taken up in a volume of 12.5mL of 10 % hydrochloric acid. The resulting solution is analyzed by ICP-AES. Results are corrected for spectral interelement interference.

ME-OG62: For samples over-limit, analysis is by four-acid digestion using conventional ICP-AES analysis for Ag, As, Cu, Mo, S, Pb, and Zn.

Fire Assay Procedure Au-AA24 (50g): Gold is analyzed using a conventional fire assay fusion method with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS).

MSA follows industry standard procedures for the work with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Field duplicates, standards and blanks are included with all sample shipments to the principal laboratory. MSA detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Persons and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Dr Renato Bobis, MAusIMM CP (Geo), part-time VP-Exploration of the Company, and is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Dr Bobis has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person.

About the Chita Valley Project, San Juan Province

The Chita Valley Project is a large resource-delineation to exploration-stage porphyry system with widespread porphyry style Cu-Mo-Au and polymetallic Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization. The project hosts two (2) open-pittable Canadian National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource bases, comprising the Chinchillones polymetallic sulphide deposit and the Chita South Porphyry supergene copper deposit.

San Juan Province of Argentina has a robust mining sector and recognizes the important economic benefits of responsible development of its substantial mineral resource endowment. The Chita Valley Project is owned and managed by MSA, of which Minsud indirectly holds a 49.9% interest. The other 50.1% interest in MSA is indirectly owned by South32. Minsud and South32 entered into a shareholders' agreement to govern the management and operation of MSA which will include further exploration.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "MSR", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDSQF".

About South32 Limited

South32 Limited is a globally diversified mining and minerals company. The company's purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. South32 Limited is trusted by its owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. South32 Limited produces minerals and metals critical to the world's energy transition from operations across the Americas, Australia and Southern Africa, and the company is discovering and responsibly developing its next generation of mines. South32 Limited aspires to leave a positive legacy and build meaningful relationships with its partners and communities to create brighter futures together.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated commencement, timing, scope and objectives of the Company's planned 10,500-metre drilling program; the potential expansion of mineralization and Mineral Resources; the potential upgrading of Mineral Resources; the testing, prospectivity and discovery potential of exploration targets; geological interpretations and exploration models; expectations regarding future exploration results and resource growth; spending commitments; future operations; anticipated financial results; future work programs; capital expenditures; and corporate objectives.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Argentine peso and U.S. dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Argentina or other countries in which the Company may carry on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities; risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration and development, including environmental hazards and industrial accidents; risks relating to the creditworthiness or financial condition of suppliers and other parties with whom the Company does business; laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining activities, including those currently enacted in Argentina; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities; availability of and increasing costs associated with operational inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences, permits and approvals; risks that exploration activities may not confirm geological interpretations, expand mineralization, increase Mineral Resources, upgrade Mineral Resource classifications or result in new discoveries; challenges to, or difficulty in maintaining, the Company's title to properties; risks relating to the Company's ability to raise funds; and the factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated April 27, 2011.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Agustin Dranovsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], www.minsud.com, +1 416-479-4466