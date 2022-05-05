Minister Wilkinson Launches Request for Project Proposals for the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Transportation accounts for a quarter of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), of which almost half comes from passenger cars and light trucks. Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) across the country while addressing climate change and affirming Canada's role as a global leader in clean transportation

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, officially launched a request for proposals (RFP) for the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). This program will result in an expansion of zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure and hydrogen refuelling stations in public places, on-street, multi-unit residential buildings, workplaces and vehicle fleets. Natural Resources Canada will provide funding through conditionally repayable contribution agreements of up to 50 percent of the total eligible project costs, with a maximum funding per type of infrastructure, up to a maximum of $5 million, per project. This RFP will close on August 11, 2022.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 will invest an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 provides an additional $400 million to continue deploying ZEV infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP program to March 2027, complemented by the Government of Canada's investment of $500 million for large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest, through the Canada Infrastructure Bank

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. Similar to other investments in clean technology, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"The Government of Canada is delivering on our commitment to support the deployment of zero-emissions vehicles, and the infrastructure to support them, as part of our ambitious plan to fight climate change and provide Canadians with accessible and affordable clean transportation options across the country. Through the ZEVIP, Canada is rapidly moving toward our goal of becoming a global leader in clean transportation, and we are proud to continue working with communities and industry as we build a cleaner and more resilient future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 136,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

