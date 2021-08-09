MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

As more and more Canadians are getting vaccinated and we finish the fight against COVID-19 and begin to safely reopen, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting small businesses from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, and Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade and Member of Parliament for Outremont, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, announced an investment of up to $7.2 million for Shop Local promotions across Quebec to encourage people to shop locally. The Minister and Parliamentary Secretary were joined by Charles Milliard, President and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ).

This is part of a national investment of $33 million to support Shop Local campaigns across the country announced by Minister Ng on June 21.

Funding for Shop Local in Quebec will be provided through the FCCQ to support awareness-building campaigns that promote consumer confidence and local businesses.

The FCCQ may use this funding to support a range of activities that encourage consumers to shop locally in a way that is safe and aligns with current public health guidelines. It may solicit applications directly from local organizations or associations or have open calls for proposals that promote consumer awareness and demonstrate benefits to the broader business community, such as:

shop-local branding and digital content

seasonal campaigns intended to direct shoppers to local small merchants

promotions of online shopping, curbside pickup and delivery, as well as public health measures being implemented to make retail spaces safe and raise consumer confidence

marketing materials such as videos, social media visuals, and radio and newspaper ads that encourage consumers to buy from local businesses and patronize local restaurants and attractions

This investment will be flexible to respond to the unique circumstances of Quebec's regions and ensure campaigns are tailored to local needs and priorities, ultimately helping small businesses as they recover from this unprecedented public health and economic crisis.

Shop Local is an important initiative to supplement the Government of Canada's ongoing and comprehensive support for small and local businesses—programs such as the Canada Recovery Hiring Program, the Canada Digital Adoption Program, the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy, Lockdown Support and the Canada Emergency Business Account—so they could get through this pandemic to the economic recovery and growth that will follow in the months and years to come.

Quotes

"Local small businesses are integral to the fabric of communities across Quebec, and our government has supported them every step of the way as we navigate this pandemic—helping employers pay rent and keep staff employed so families can make ends meet. Now, as our economy begins to safely reopen, we are investing to encourage Canadians to shop locally and support good jobs, economic growth and the people in their communities. This is one more way we are helping small businesses build back better and ensuring communities thrive."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"As we continue down the road to resuming business as usual, our economy's success depends on helping small businesses as they reopen. The shop local promotions this funding will support throughout Quebec will help boost consumer confidence and get customers back through businesses' doors and employees back in their jobs."

– Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade and Member of Parliament for Outremont

"The importance of buying locally that has grown during the pandemic must continue even in times of economic recovery. Our SMEs are essential to the success of this recovery, and we are happy to have a program like this to support them. Chambers of commerce throughout Quebec are in direct contact with thousands of entrepreneurs. It is a privilege for the FCCQ to be involved in and contribute to the success of these shop local campaigns."

– Charles Milliard, President and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec

Quick facts

The amount of funding allocated to chambers across Canada through this Shop Local initiative is based primarily on the percentage of small businesses in their regions.

through this Shop Local initiative is based primarily on the percentage of small businesses in their regions. To support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada introduced the largest relief package in our country's history, including the following major programs for business owners and their employees:

introduced the largest relief package in our country's history, including the following major programs for business owners and their employees: The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) is helping businesses cover up to 75% of payroll. It has been extended to October 23, 2021 .

The expanded Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) provided an interest-free loan of up to $60,000 , with 33% forgivable if repaid by December 31, 2022 .

The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), available directly to business owners, covered up to 65% of rent.

The Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP) offers loans at a fixed interest rate of 4% across all financial institutions for terms of up to 10 years, with loans 100% guaranteed by the Government of Canada . Businesses can apply for HASCAP up until December 31, 2021 .

The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) has more than $2 billion to support small businesses across Canada that have been unable to access existing relief measures.

to support small businesses across that have been unable to access existing relief measures. Budget 2021 included more funding to help businesses make a strong recovery as the economy safely reopens, such as:

the Canada Recovery Hiring Program to help rehire and hire staff;



the Canada Digital Adoption Program to assist with the cost of new technology;



changes to the Canada Small Business Financing Program to provide more access to loans.

