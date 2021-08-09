Minister Ng reaffirms Canada's commitment to fighting racism and discrimination

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to taking action against racism and discrimination in all their forms, including online, in our communities and in the workplace.

Today, during a visit to the future site of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre in Vancouver, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, affirmed the importance of diversity, inclusion and representation in all aspects of society. Minister Ng was joined by the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre; the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South; and Carol Lee, Vancouver businesswoman and philanthropist.

Minister Ng highlighted the significant contributions people of Asian descent have made, are making now and will continue to make for generations to come in Canada.

The Minister expressed her commitment to continuing to fight racism and discrimination on behalf of all Canadians and to using every opportunity to encourage Canadians of all backgrounds to get involved in this effort. She underscored the government's work in this area, such as the $11-million investment through Budget 2021 to support all racialized communities directly impacted by the rise of racism during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to help establish a national coalition to support Asian Canadians.

Quotes

"As a Canadian of Asian descent at the Cabinet table, I consider fighting anti-Asian racism and increasing Asian Canadian representation in leadership roles as priorities, not just for our government but for me, personally. Through concrete actions, our government will continue to work hard to fight racism in all its forms and make our communities more inclusive."

— The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"Fighting against anti-Asian racism and sharing the stories and contributions of Asian Canadians takes work every single day, and it is work we are committed to doing. In my hometown of Vancouver and across Canada, our government is working to fight racism and combat hatred in all its forms. Together, we can do this."

— The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South

"During the pandemic, nearly one in two Asian Canadians in Vancouver experienced a hateful incident, and reported anti-Asian racism rose by over 700%. In Vancouver's Chinatown, you can see the legacy of over 130 years of Chinese-Canadian presence in our city. Part of the $11-million fund to combat anti-Asian racism in Budget 2021 will enable this multi-generational community that helped build our city feel safe, included and supported."

— The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

Quick facts

In the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Government of Canada reiterated its commitment to fighting racism in all its forms by providing $50 million over two years, starting in the 2021–2022 fiscal year, to deliver on the government's anti-racism objectives.

reiterated its commitment to fighting racism in all its forms by providing over two years, starting in the 2021–2022 fiscal year, to deliver on the government's anti-racism objectives. The Canadian Race Relations Foundation is a Crown corporation created in 1996 as part of the Japanese Canadian Redress Agreement.

The Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat, at Canadian Heritage, leads a whole-of-government approach in addressing racism and discrimination while driving Building a Foundation for Change : Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022.

: Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022. The strategy is a $45-million investment to build long-term changes in supporting communities and to improve policies, initiatives and practices in Canada's federal institutions.

investment to build long-term changes in supporting communities and to improve policies, initiatives and practices in federal institutions. Through Canada's anti-racism strategy, the government is taking action to support Indigenous peoples; racialized communities, including Asian communities; and religious minorities in three principal ways: demonstrating federal leadership, empowering communities, and building awareness and changing attitudes.

Associated links

