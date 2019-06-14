Minister Murray unveils Government of Canada's plan to support British Columbia's economic future

Grow West: Western Canada Growth Strategy sets a path for a more innovative, inclusive, and connected economy in British Columbia, and across western Canada

BURNABY, BC, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy, creating good middle-class jobs, and keeping Canada competitive. Today, the Government of Canada laid out priorities to accelerate western Canada's growth, productivity, and competitiveness.

The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, unveiled the next chapter of Grow West: The Western Canada Growth Strategy—a strategy to grow the western economy through four interconnected pillars:

Diversification: Build a broader economy by growing emerging sectors and transforming resource sectors

Build a broader economy by growing emerging sectors and transforming resource sectors Trade: Seize global opportunities by improving export access and growing markets

Seize global opportunities by improving export access and growing markets Skills: Foster talent for the new economy by strengthening education and upskilling

Foster talent for the new economy by strengthening education and upskilling Communities: Connect to innovation and growth by building resilience and liveability, and enhancing digital access

With its rich natural resources, strategically located trade corridors, highly skilled workforce, and strong capacity for research, the West is well-positioned to continue to thrive in the innovative economy of the 21st century. The Government of Canada's investments will capitalize on opportunities for strong growth that will create new middle-class jobs and improve the lives of western Canadians, notwithstanding recent economic and environmental challenges, such as wildfires. British Columbia is at the forefront of emerging sectors including clean technology, biosciences, and digital technology.

In 2018, the Government of Canada, through Western Economic Diversification Canada, started laying the foundation to capitalize on home field advantages by engaging in meaningful conversations with Canadians about western Canada's future. Budget 2019 allocated $100 million in new funding over the next three years for Western Economic Diversification Canada to strengthen programming and advance Grow West with like-minded partners. With a strong history of supporting industry, innovation, and economic development, the Department will coordinate efforts under the diversification priority.

To learn more about Grow West: The Western Canada Growth Strategy, visit www.grow-west.ca.

Quotes

"The world we know is changing and in order to succeed in the new global economy, we must mobilize all Canadians to deliver real change for the middle class and those working hard to join it. Grow West: The Western Canada Growth Strategy sets our path forward towards building an inclusive and innovative Canada. We're excited to work alongside Canadians to realize the vision of the future, while creating the jobs of tomorrow."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The West is a key driver of Canada's economic growth, innovation, and prosperity. In collaboration with key stakeholders across western Canada, we've designed the Western Canada Growth Strategy as a blueprint to build an economy that offers opportunities for all western Canadians."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

"The Government of Canada plays an important role in delivering on infrastructure projects across western Canada. In the spirit of Grow West, we are ensuring that Canadian suppliers, contractors and, skilled tradespeople can partner with the federal government to build the innovative and modern infrastructure necessary to grow the western Canada's economy."

- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Our Canadian Armed Forces depend on small- and medium-sized businesses across western Canada to supply, equip, and provide made-in-Canada solutions for our defence strategies. By employing highly skilled Canadians, small businesses are growing the West's ability to ensure a brighter, safer future for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

"The success of our marine industry in western Canada is built by the people who make up our workforce. Through the Western Canada Growth Strategy, we will train the next generation of personnel—including underrepresented groups like women, Indigenous Peoples and youth—with the skills they need to succeed in this thriving sector."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

Over the past two decades, western Canada's strengths have helped drive national economic growth. In 2017, the region's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was $756 billion .

strengths have helped drive national economic growth. In 2017, the region's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was . The western provinces are home to nearly a third of the national population, more than half of all Indigenous peoples in Canada , and over 40 per cent of its recent immigrants.

, and over 40 per cent of its recent immigrants. According to the last census, six of Canada's fastest growing cities are in the West: Calgary , Edmonton , Saskatoon , Regina , Lethbridge , and Kelowna .

fastest growing cities are in the West: , , , , , and . Western Canadians are entrepreneurial and innovative. The region has more than 450,000 small- and medium-sized businesses that account for 92 per cent of private sector employment.

In 2017, western Canada exported over $193 billion in goods and over $30 billion in services to other countries. The western provinces also exported $154 billion worth of goods and services to each other and the rest of Canada .

exported over in goods and over in services to other countries. The western provinces also exported worth of goods and services to each other and the rest of . Western Canada is home to the world's largest potash reserves, third-largest crude oil reserves, and fourth-largest uranium reserves.

Related documents

Associated links

Follow the department on Twitter: @ISED_CA, @WD_Canada

Backgrounder

The Path Forward — Western Canada Growth Strategy

June 14, 2019 – Burnaby, British Columbia – Western Economic Diversification Canada

The Government of Canada remains committed to growing the economy, creating good jobs, and keeping Canada competitive. That is why the Government, today, laid out priorities to accelerate western Canada's growth, productivity, and competitiveness.

Pillars for Growth

Based on engagement with western Canadians and Government of Canada partners, Grow West: The Western Canada Growth Strategy has four interrelated pillars for growth:

https://www.wd-deo.gc.ca/images/cont/images/English_Pillar.jpg

Related documents

Associated links

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Media Relations, Western Economic Diversification Canada, 613-408-8987, wd.media-medias.deo@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

