Minister Lametti to make an announcement on pardons for the simple possession of cannabis

OTTAWA, July 31 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes an announcement on pardons for people previously convicted of simple possession of cannabis.

Date

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time

11:00 a.m. EDT

Location

Ministers' Regional Office

400 Place d'Youville

6th Floor, Suite 601

Montreal, Quebec

