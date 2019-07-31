Minister Lametti to make an announcement on pardons for the simple possession of cannabis
Jul 31, 2019, 15:54 ET
OTTAWA, July 31 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes an announcement on pardons for people previously convicted of simple possession of cannabis.
Following the announcement, Minister Lametti will take questions from the media.
Date
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Time
11:00 a.m. EDT
Location
Ministers' Regional Office
400 Place d'Youville
6th Floor, Suite 601
Montreal, Quebec
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
