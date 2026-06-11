Minister Joly reinforces strategic ties with France at Conference of Montreal

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada's government is focused on what we can control. We are building our strength at home and diversifying our partnerships abroad.

Monday, on the margins of the Conference of Montreal, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, met with Roland Lescure, France's Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty.

During their bilateral meeting, Minister Joly and Minister Lescure advanced shared strategic interests and agreed to continue dialogue between Canada and France through the establishment of sector-specific working groups in key areas, including critical minerals, aerospace, nuclear energy and digital technologies.

Ministers Joly and Lescure also highlighted the unique industrial relationship between Canada and France, with discussions focused on strengthening strategic partnerships, enhancing international industrial cooperation, advancing economic security and supporting shared priority sectors.

Minister Joly's engagements with France build on her recent trips to Europe to advance strategic opportunities for economic integration across priority industries and pathways for co-investment to strengthen global supply chains. These discussions support the Prime Minister's upcoming bilateral visit to France and participation in the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit in Évian, France, where he will deepen Canada's international partnerships and build on progress achieved during Canada's G7 Presidency last year.

The Government of Canada is focused on strengthening its global partnerships and investing strategically in industrial collaboration. Through continued cooperation with our European partners and allies, Canada is building a more secure and resilient economy that will protect and create jobs and deliver new economic opportunities for Canadians.

Quotes

"In a rapidly changing global economy, Canada is strengthening its partnerships with trusted allies like the European Union and France to build more resilient and secure supply chains. By deepening industrial cooperation and advancing shared priorities, we are positioning Canada as a reliable partner, and, at the same time, creating good jobs and new economic opportunities for Canadians."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

On May 29, 2026, Canada and France signed a joint statement on quantum science and technologies cooperation.

On February 17, 2026, Prime Minister Carney launched the Defence Industrial Strategy, which is positioning Canada as a leader in the European Union's Readiness 2030 plan, a multilateral effort with our European allies to reinforce defence supply chains and industrial capacity among allied nations.

On September 26, 2024, Canada and France issued a joint declaration on a stronger defence and security partnership.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]