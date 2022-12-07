GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a more equitable and inclusive country that recognizes the contributions of all.

On December 5, 2022, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, participated virtually in the first session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. This year's session focused on strategies to combat systemic racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance.

Minister Hussen delivered Canada's introductory statement highlighting how the UN Decade has served as a catalyst for lasting initiatives that will ensure an ongoing focus on the well-being of Black Canadians and communities across Canada. The Minister shared that the Government of Canada has officially recognised the United Nation's International Decade for People of African Descent in Canada and reaffirms its commitment to tackling anti-Black racism and discrimination in all its forms, and continuing our work to eliminate systemic barriers in our society.

Recognizing that a decade will not be enough, Canada welcomes and supports the Permanent Forum for People of African Descent as an opportunity to build on the spirit of the Decade and the principles of justice, recognition and development to better guide initiatives that support Black communities in Canada and around the world.

Quotes

"Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. In keeping with the International Decade for People of African Descent and its principles, the Government of Canada is committed to addressing the underlying social and economic inequities experienced by people of African descent, further demonstrated through its support of the Permanent Forum for People of African Descent. We will continue to build on our progress toward a more safe, inclusive, and equitable Canada where no one is left behind."

Quick Facts

In August 2021 , the General Assembly adopted resolution 75/314, which operationalized the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent as "a consultative mechanism for people of African descent and other relevant stakeholders" and "as a platform for improving the safety and quality of life and livelihoods of people of African descent."

, the General Assembly adopted resolution 75/314, which operationalized the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent as "a consultative mechanism for people of African descent and other relevant stakeholders" and "as a platform for improving the safety and quality of life and livelihoods of people of African descent." The Permanent Forum operates as an advisory body to the Human Rights Council, in line with the programme of activities for the implementation of the International Decade for People of African Descent and in coordination with existing UN mechanisms promoting action to combat racism against people of African descent.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion, Minister Hussen's mandate includes working with colleagues across government to continue building on the spirit of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, by developing policies and projects that tackle discrimination and unconscious bias in public and private institutions, including anti-Black racism.

In January 2018 , the Prime Minister announced that Canada officially recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (UNDPAD). In recognition of the UNDPAD, the Government of Canada created the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI). Since 2019, over $175 million has been dedicated to the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities.

