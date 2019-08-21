Minister Garneau announces government investment in support of Quebec and Ontario steel workers

Government of Canada fulfilling its commitment to protect Canadian steel workers and Canadian interests

MARIEVILLE, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada stands with steel and aluminum workers, their families and their communities. And the government is delivering on its commitment to support the steel manufacturing sector and its workers.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, visited the Heico Canada facility in Marieville, Quebec, to announce a major new investment in the facility.

Through the Strategic Innovation Fund, the government is investing $18 million as part of a $50.7-million project that will create 86 jobs and maintain 1,308 more at Heico facilities in Marieville, Quebec, L'Orignal, Ontario, and Ingersoll, Ontario.

The project will enable Heico Canada to diversify its product mix and supply the market with more high-quality, value-added wire and wire rod products, while decreasing its greenhouse gas emissions.

The government's investments in Canada's world-class steel and aluminum producers—such as EVRAZ, Algoma Steel Inc., ArcelorMittal, Elysis (Alcoa Corporation and Rio Tinto Aluminum joint venture), Alcoa (in French), Aluminerie Alouette, Nova Tube Inc., Gerdau, Tenaris Algoma Tubes and Stelco—are ensuring they continue to provide thousands of Canadians with good middle-class jobs and remain important contributors to our economy and manufacturing supply chains.

"We are committed to supporting Canadian steel workers and the innovative, world-class products they produce. Our government's investment in Heico Canada will help strengthen the competitiveness of the steel sector for years to come, maintain Canada's position in the global market and support jobs for middle-class Canadians here in Quebec."

– The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport

"Our government continues to support Canadian steel product producers as they innovate to meet the demands of a competitive global market. Heico Canada's project will bring important upgrades to steel plants in Quebec and Ontario while helping to secure the good middle-class jobs Canadian families rely on."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"The government's contribution will allow Heico Canada to purchase and install new equipment to expand our product portfolio and improve our production capabilities while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This investment will help ensure that Marieville, L'Orignal and Ingersoll remain centres of steel production in Canada for many years to come."

– Will Trower, Chief Financial Officer, Heico Canada Holding Company

Heico Canada Holding Company produces wire and wire rod products used in Canada's automotive, energy, agriculture, construction and telecommunications sectors, among others.

automotive, energy, agriculture, construction and telecommunications sectors, among others. In 2018, the Canadian steel industry employed more than 23,000 Canadians and contributed $4.3 billion to Canada's gross domestic product. This industry is a vital supplier to the Canadian manufacturing, energy, automotive and construction industries.

to gross domestic product. This industry is a vital supplier to the Canadian manufacturing, energy, automotive and construction industries. This investment is being made through the Strategic Innovation Fund, a program designed to attract and support high-quality business investments across all sectors of the economy by encouraging firm expansion as well as R&D that will accelerate the transfer of technology and the commercialization of innovative products, processes and services and will facilitate the growth of innovative firms.

In addition to the Strategic Innovation Fund, there are hundreds of programs and services to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. With a simple, story-based user interface, the Innovation Canada platform can match businesses with the most fitting programs and services in about two minutes.

