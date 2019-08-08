Minister Bains announces investment to help prepare young Canadians for tomorrow's jobs

Investment of $8.1 million for Kids Code Jeunesse will help teach students and train teachers in coding and digital skills

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada needs a workforce savvy in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), capable of taking on challenges to compete in the digital economy. That's why, to prepare the next generation of Canadian workers to succeed in the increasingly digital economy, the Government of Canada is supporting millions of young Canadians in improving their digital skills.

During a visit to Sir James Douglas Elementary School in Vancouver today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, announced a $8.1 million investment for Kids Code Jeunesse as part of the second phase of the Government of Canada's CanCode program.

CanCode gives students from kindergarten to Grade 12 the opportunity to learn digital skills, like coding, data analytics and digital content development, including artificial intelligence. The program also helps Canadian teachers acquire the know-how to incorporate new digital skills and technologies into their classrooms, and it encourages young women, Indigenous peoples and other under-represented groups to pursue careers in STEM.

Kids Code Jeunesse is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to building digital skills communities and empowering children, teachers and parents to thrive in a technology-driven society. With this funding, the company will deliver 415,000 coding and digital skills training opportunities to students, from kindergarten to Grade 12, as well as to 12,000 teachers across the country.

Canadian students and their teachers in every province and territory will receive digital skills training through in-class workshops and through the organization's new #kids2030 initiative—a webinar style of instruction on coding, AI and the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals that will reach classrooms in rural and remote communities.

CanCode aligns with Canada's Digital Charter, a made-in-Canada, principles-based approach to building trust in the digital world. The first principle of the Charter is focused on ensuring that all Canadians have equal opportunity to participate in the digital world and the necessary tools to do so, including access, connectivity, literacy and skills.

"Young Canadians are the leaders of tomorrow and will drive our economic success for years to come. By investing in resources that teach them digital skills and making higher education more affordable, our government is helping them transition successfully from classrooms to research labs, shop floors or boardrooms."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Preparing the next generation to succeed in an increasingly digital world requires investing in the youth of today. Encouraging young women, Indigenous peoples and under-represented groups in this industry will make Canada's digital economy more competitive. This commitment means that students and teachers in every province and territory will have the opportunity to learn critical digital skills."

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

"It is essential that Canadians are educated to be engaged citizens with an understanding of how to communicate and create in the world around them. Canadians need to learn computational thinking, algorithmic literacy and how to build with technology. And it is our collective responsibility to ensure that kids' education keeps up with the digital revolution."

– Kate Arthur, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kids Code Jeunesse

Budget 2019 is investing $60 million in CanCode. This investment is in addition to the $50 million from Budget 2017, for a total of $110 million .

in CanCode. This investment is in addition to the from Budget 2017, for a total of . To date, our government has provided 1.9 million experiences in coding and digital skills training to Canadian students and 96,000 teachers through CanCode activities. Through this second phase of CanCode, more than two million additional training opportunities will be provided to students and teachers by March 2021 .

. CanCode has a student stream and a teacher stream. CanCode recipients deliver digital skills learning opportunities for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 and/or training programs and workshops for teachers.

CanCode is designed to complement educational curricula and to promote, encourage and spark awareness and interest in coding and digital skills more broadly. The long-term goal is to make Canada a leading innovation economy with a diverse and inclusive workforce.

