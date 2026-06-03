MiniMed to Expand Sensor Portfolio with Integrated Dual Glucose-Ketone Sensors Made by Abbott

Agreement builds on the companies' ongoing partnership to expand choice and simplify diabetes management

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- MiniMed (NASDAQ: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced an expanded agreement with Abbott to collaborate on commercializing dual glucose-ketone sensors designed to integrate exclusively with MiniMed smart dosing systems.

These new dual monitoring sensors are designed to enable early, real-time detection of rising ketones to help prevent diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening complication.1 The agreement builds on the companies' existing partnership for the Instinct sensor, made by Abbott, and will offer MiniMed users expanded choice across its automated insulin delivery and Smart MDI systems. The sensors will be the same size as the Instinct sensor, the world's smallest and thinnest sensor.2,3

"By integrating dual glucose-ketone monitoring sensors with our MiniMed smart dosing systems, we're adding an additional layer of intelligence and protection," said Que Dallara, chief executive officer, MiniMed. "Our system is designed to keep people in tight glucose control and minimize DKA risk through smarter, more consistent automation -- intervening before it ever becomes an emergency. This partnership with Abbott takes that commitment even further. At MiniMed, our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes, and that means relentlessly pursuing innovations that not only improve outcomes but also deliver genuine peace of mind."

DKA is responsible for hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations annually in the United States and remains the leading cause of death in children and adults under age 58 with type 1 diabetes.1 The complication occurs when the body doesn't have enough insulin to use blood sugar as energy, and instead begins breaking down fat for fuel, leading to a buildup of acid-like ketones. Ketones can rise independently of glucose levels and, in some cases, even when glucose appears in range – which can delay detection of DKA risk.4 Today, ketone monitoring requires separate finger-stick blood tests or urine strips -- often performed only after symptoms have already appeared, when intervention is most urgent and outcomes are less certain.

The companies expect to provide further updates on regulatory and commercialization milestones in the coming months.

Abbott's dual glucose-ketone systems are not yet cleared or available for sale in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How will the dual glucose-ketone sensors work with MiniMed's insulin delivery system?

The dual sensors will be fully integrated with MiniMed's smart dosing systems and is designed to provide continuous glucose and ketone data directly to its intelligent dosing algorithm. While the glucose data informs real-time automated insulin delivery decisions, the ketone data adds an additional layer of safety by enabling earlier alerts when ketone levels begin to rise above a safe level -- potentially enabling intervention before DKA develops.

What is DKA and why is continuous ketone monitoring important?

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a serious, life-threatening complication of diabetes that occurs when the body produces dangerously high levels of ketones (acid molecules) due to insufficient insulin. DKA is the leading cause of death in children and adults under age 58 with type 1 diabetes and accounts for hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations each year.1 Continuous ketone monitoring is important because it can detect rising ketones in real time -- before symptoms appear -- enabling earlier intervention and potentially preventing emergency hospitalization.

Who would the dual sensors potentially be indicated for?

We anticipate the dual glucose-ketone sensors would be available for the same users indicated to use MiniMed systems today. This includes those with type 1 or insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes using MiniMed AID systems, and those with type 1 or type 2 diabetes using MiniMed Go.†

Is the sensor available?

Not yet. Abbott recently received CE Mark for its dual glucose-ketone system, which are also under FDA review. Additional details on the partnership will be shared in the coming months.

†Proper pairing, connectivity, and settings required or incorrect dosing and serious injury can occur. Ages 2-6 require caregiver supervision. See user guide for full details.

1. Umpierrez, et al. Diabetes Care (2024): https://doi.org/10.2337/dci24-0032.

2. Among patient-applied sensors.

3. Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

4. Dhatariya, et al. Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology (2025): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41381175/.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

SOURCE MiniMed

Contacts: Janet Cho, Global Communications, +1 (818) 403-7028; Ryan Weispfenning, Investor Relations, +1 (763) 505-4626