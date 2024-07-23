Minimalists Launch Partnership Dedicated to Solving the "Kids' Art Conundrum"

Photo book iOS app, Recently, and simplicity expert, 600sqft, partner on a playbook to solve the kids' art conundrum. Post this

Recently, a photo book app available for download here , streamlines the hardest parts of the photo book creation process. It uses intelligent photo analysis and automation to organize, layout and print photo books automatically. "Recently takes seconds, compared to other apps which are complicated, making the process cumbersome and time consuming," says Alison Mazurek, "And the paper quality and design is unmatched."

The partnership is a logical extension of years of mutual appreciation. "Elizabeth and I have always admired Alison's creative strategies for maximizing small spaces, her skill when photographing kid's art, her aesthetic when practicing minimalism and her commitment to chronicling her family's life." says Scott Valins, founder of the Recently app.

About the Partnership

Both sets of founders are city-dwelling parents, and originally connected by an appreciation of simplicity and minimal design. They have each spent years trying to solve the eternal dilemma of artistically prolific kids and small apartment living.

About Recently

Recently was founded in 2015 by husband and wife team Scott and Elizabeth Valins. Unsatisfied with other platforms and photo products, the Brooklyn-based designers built Recently to make higher quality archival photo books and streamline the overly complex process of printing photos from mobile phones.

About 600 Sq Ft

Starting in a 600 square foot one bedroom apartment with a baby and then adding a second kid. Alison has been advocating for small space city living families for years and has grown a community of like-minded families. With a love of design and simplicity she helps others to appreciate the spaces they have and make it work for their growing families with fewer, better things.

SOURCE Recently

Scott Valins, [email protected]